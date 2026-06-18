9 Secret Spots In Baltimore That Most Tourists Miss

Baltimore, Maryland, has no shortage of heavy-hitting tourist attractions. From Oriole Park at Camden Yards to the National Aquarium (housing over 20,000 sea creatures) and seafood restaurants lining the Inner Harbor, Charm City, as it's known, offers a wealth of activities that would keep any visitor busy. However, if you're looking to get off the tourist track and discover places that Baltimore's 27 million annual visitors rarely see, you have to dig deeper.

The following places aren't a secret to most longtime Baltimoreans, but rather to visitors or people new to the city. To create this list, we looked for places locals recommend that haven't gained a tourist following and destinations that evoke the feeling of discovering something others have overlooked. Our research includes reviews from Google Maps, threads on r/baltimore subreddits, Baltimore-specific Facebook groups, and community resources, like the Neighborhood Design Center, created to help locals get to know their city.