9 Secret Spots In Baltimore That Most Tourists Miss
Baltimore, Maryland, has no shortage of heavy-hitting tourist attractions. From Oriole Park at Camden Yards to the National Aquarium (housing over 20,000 sea creatures) and seafood restaurants lining the Inner Harbor, Charm City, as it's known, offers a wealth of activities that would keep any visitor busy. However, if you're looking to get off the tourist track and discover places that Baltimore's 27 million annual visitors rarely see, you have to dig deeper.
The following places aren't a secret to most longtime Baltimoreans, but rather to visitors or people new to the city. To create this list, we looked for places locals recommend that haven't gained a tourist following and destinations that evoke the feeling of discovering something others have overlooked. Our research includes reviews from Google Maps, threads on r/baltimore subreddits, Baltimore-specific Facebook groups, and community resources, like the Neighborhood Design Center, created to help locals get to know their city.
Graffiti Alley
Situated in the Station North Arts and Entertainment District, Graffiti Alley is "the only legal art space in Baltimore City where street artists can create their work freely without fear of prosecution," per Graffiti Warehouse. Baltimore's graffiti-covered alley walls serve as an evolving canvas, and you might even spot an artist at work.
There's no official location on Google Maps, but if you head to Graffiti Warehouse, you'll be able to find this street art haven. The alley is free to visit and doesn't have specific opening hours.
George Peabody Library
For anyone whose dream room is the library from "Beauty and the Beast," the free-to-enter George Peabody Library is a must-visit destination. Named one of the most beautiful libraries in the world by Architectural Digest, it's tucked away in Johns Hopkins University's Peabody Institute. This research library first opened in 1878 and houses over 300,000 books spread over six floors, all illuminated by a skylight 61 feet above.
Despite its fame among bibliophiles, the library has just over 300 reviews on Google Maps. The public can only access the bottom floor and should refrain from disturbing others.
Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower
Constructed in 1911, the Bromo Seltzer Clocktower is one of Downtown Baltimore's iconic landmarks. However, many tourists don't realize the inside houses art studios and a clock room you can actually visit.
There's a reason Bromo Seltzer Art Tower is a hidden spot: The full building is only open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. During this time, visitors can see the intricate clock mechanisms up close and chat with artists at work. Pay a visit to the 15th-floor Maryland Glass Museum, home to the world's largest collection of deep-blue Bromo Seltzer bottles.
Sherwood Gardens
Locals on Reddit's r/baltimore consistently rank Sherwood Gardens as one of Baltimore's best secret spots. Spread over 6 acres in Northern Baltimore, the park is best known for its annual tulip display, a collection of 80,000 bulbs imported from Holland and spread across 28 beds.
Peak bloom changes year to year, but late April usually offers the most vivid tulip peeping. Don't miss the annual Tulip Dig, a one-day event when the public can dig up last season's bulbs for only 30 cents each. This flower free-for-all takes place the Saturday before Memorial Day at 7 a.m.
Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum
For diehard baseball fans, watching a game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards is a bucket list-worthy experience. However, few tourists venture a few blocks from the ballpark to the Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum, a restored row house where arguably the greatest baseball player of all time was born.
Displays feature items from the athlete's life as well as a huge collection of Orioles memorabilia, including the 1983 Commissioner's Trophy. A reviewer on Google Maps describes the house as "one of the coolest museum experiences in Baltimore," while others deem it a "hidden gem."
Rawlings Conservatory
Hidden in Druid Hill Park, Rawlings Conservatory consists of five ornate glass greenhouses that date back to 1888. Despite their beauty, the greenhouses have remained far enough off the beaten path that even some long-term Baltimoreans haven't seen the interiors.
Visitors can explore each climate-controlled space — the Palm House, Tropical House, Mediterranean House, Desert House, and Orchid Room — and wander through over 24 manicured flowerbeds. Locals recommend coming to see the annual holiday display, a profusion of red and white poinsettias overflowing from the greenhouses.
Cylburn Mansion and Arboretum
Referred to as a "true hidden gem" on We Love Baltimore, Cylburn Mansion and Arboretum is Baltimore's largest public garden. Visitors can explore 200 acres of lush plantings, 3.5 miles of meandering trails, and a "living museum of woody plants" dating back to the 1800s, per its website. There are also plenty of peaceful spots for a post-hike picnic.
Built between 1863 and 1888, the mansion itself only welcomes visitors on the second Saturday and Sunday of every month (10 a.m. to 1 p.m.), but the arboretum is open every day except Monday.
Greedy Reads
Although Greedy Reads Remington isn't BookTok-famous, it's worth a stop for book fans and writers. On Instagram, Greedy Reads describes itself as "your friendly neighborhood indie bookstores in Baltimore," while a visitor on Google Reviews calls it a "gem of a bookstore." However, it's also a haven for authors.
In the past, the shop partnered with CityLit Project to offer affordable workshops for budding writers seeking publication. Check the shop's Instagram for similar events as well as book readings and literary discussions. Looking for free books? Stop by Book Thing of Baltimore, hidden a few streets over.
32nd Street Farmers Market
A year-round alternative to the farmers market in Baltimore's harborfront Fell's Point neighborhood, the 32nd Street Farmers Market in Waverly is a weekend ritual for many Baltimore locals. Established over 45 years ago, the market has made food accessible to generations of Baltimore residents. Today, it features over 70 vendors hawking exclusively handmade or locally grown products.
The market is open every Saturday (rain, snow, or shine), from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. However, some locals recommend arriving early to grab the best produce. Fan-favorites on the vendor map include Blacksauce Kitchen's homemade biscuits.