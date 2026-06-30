Missouri's Friendly City With A Vibrant Downtown And Endless Outdoor Fun Is Under Two Hours From Springfield

Tucked away in the Ozarks, the Missouri town of Houston is a humble yet lively place. With a population of just over 2,300 people, it feels like a close-knit, friendly community. But with larger towns like Rolla and West Plains within an hour's drive, whatever modern amenities you need are conveniently close at hand.

Meanwhile, Houston's downtown is home to locally owned restaurants, shops, and other businesses, plus a municipal swimming pool and a drive-in theater. Surrounded by the Ozarks' sprawling Mark Twain National Forest, this destination isn't lacking in the natural beauty department, either. All these qualities and offerings make Houston a well-rounded place to live and a pleasant place to visit, giving it an appeal beyond its size. Those with a hankering for simpler times — for a dose of small-town America, if you will — may especially appreciate this warm-hearted enclave.

Houston is easy to reach from Springfield, Missouri's "Queen City of the Ozarks," home to Springfield-Branson National Airport (SGF). Driving mostly on US-60 from Springfield, you can reach town in less than two hours.