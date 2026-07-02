About Two Hours From Vancouver Is Canada's Scenic Lake Oasis For Fishing, Hiking, And Boating

Canada's western territory of British Columbia is a wonderland for outdoor enthusiasts. With its rugged, island-dotted Pacific coastline, extensive river systems, and multiple mountain ranges, epic adventures are obtainable for those willing to seek them out. However, British Columbia is immense – 2.3 times larger than the state of California and 40% larger than Texas. You may not always have the time or resources to experience much of the territory's grandeur. Fortunately, just two hours east of Vancouver, you'll find Cultus Lake, a beautiful oasis to enjoy fishing, hiking, and boating.

Cultus Lake is located in British Columbia's Fraser Valley, which spans from the Pacific coast to the Cascade Range. The closest city is Chilliwack, Canada's "Soul of the Fraser Valley", just 8 miles to the north, and the U.S. border crossing into Washington state is a mere 10 miles to the southeast. The lake, nestled between tree-covered mountains, appears as a sparkling blue haven in a sea of green. The glacier-formed lake has a surface area of around 1,550 acres, with 8 miles of shoreline and a maximum depth reaching 137 feet. In short, there's plenty of room to get out and enjoy what the lake has to offer.

Cultus Lake is surrounded by two parks with easily confused names. There's Cultus Lake Park, which is managed by the Cultus Lake Park Board, where you'll find beaches, restaurants, a water park, and other family-friendly activities. Then there's Cultus Lake Provincial Park (sometimes also referred to as Cultus Lake Park), run by BC Parks and offering hiking, camping, and outdoorsy adventures. If your plans include staying overnight, Cultus Lake Provincial Park has 25 cabins that each sleep up to five guests, as well as four campgrounds with nearly 300 campsites in total to accommodate both tents and RVs.