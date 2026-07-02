About Two Hours From Vancouver Is Canada's Scenic Lake Oasis For Fishing, Hiking, And Boating
Canada's western territory of British Columbia is a wonderland for outdoor enthusiasts. With its rugged, island-dotted Pacific coastline, extensive river systems, and multiple mountain ranges, epic adventures are obtainable for those willing to seek them out. However, British Columbia is immense – 2.3 times larger than the state of California and 40% larger than Texas. You may not always have the time or resources to experience much of the territory's grandeur. Fortunately, just two hours east of Vancouver, you'll find Cultus Lake, a beautiful oasis to enjoy fishing, hiking, and boating.
Cultus Lake is located in British Columbia's Fraser Valley, which spans from the Pacific coast to the Cascade Range. The closest city is Chilliwack, Canada's "Soul of the Fraser Valley", just 8 miles to the north, and the U.S. border crossing into Washington state is a mere 10 miles to the southeast. The lake, nestled between tree-covered mountains, appears as a sparkling blue haven in a sea of green. The glacier-formed lake has a surface area of around 1,550 acres, with 8 miles of shoreline and a maximum depth reaching 137 feet. In short, there's plenty of room to get out and enjoy what the lake has to offer.
Cultus Lake is surrounded by two parks with easily confused names. There's Cultus Lake Park, which is managed by the Cultus Lake Park Board, where you'll find beaches, restaurants, a water park, and other family-friendly activities. Then there's Cultus Lake Provincial Park (sometimes also referred to as Cultus Lake Park), run by BC Parks and offering hiking, camping, and outdoorsy adventures. If your plans include staying overnight, Cultus Lake Provincial Park has 25 cabins that each sleep up to five guests, as well as four campgrounds with nearly 300 campsites in total to accommodate both tents and RVs.
The waters of Cultus Lake offer excellent boating and fishing
For most people, getting out on the water is the reason for visiting a lake, and Cultus Lake makes that goal easy to attain. Boating is an extremely popular activity here, and all types of personal watercraft can be seen plying the clear, blue waters, from kayaks and stand-up paddleboards to powerboats and jet skis. Two boat launches in Cultus Lake Provincial Park with daytime trailer parking allow for easy access.
If you're not bringing your own watercraft, you can rent almost any type of boat you desire at the lake. Cultus Lake Marina offers jet skis, speed boats, and fishing boats. Meanwhile, paddlers can find kayaks and stand-up paddleboards at Main Beach Boat Rentals. A popular adventure for kayak and SUP enthusiasts is the Cultus Lake Paddle, the 7.6-mile circumnavigation of the lake's shoreline.
If your notion of enjoying the water involves casting a line and seeing what bites, Cultus Lake provides superb fishing opportunities as well. Anglers can chase their quarry from a boat or from the shore, with public docks being a popular spot. The lake contains a large number of sport fish species, including rainbow trout, cutthroat trout, and Dolly Varden. Don't have a fishing pole? Check out this top-selling portable and affordable rod from Amazon. Note that if you're going to fish the lake, you must possess a British Columbia freshwater fishing license, which can be purchased online.
There are a variety of hiking trails surrounding Cultus Lake
Surrounding Cultus Lake, you'll find a multitude of hiking opportunities with varied difficulty levels. Within Cultus Lake Provincial Park are five main trails. Teapot Hill Trail is a moderate 3.1-miler, playfully decorated with tea service wares, which steadily climbs 862 feet to its turnaround point. On the Seven Sisters Trail, you'll wind 2.1 miles through lush forest on a relatively flat trail. For a short and easy path with lake views, take a walk on the 1.4-mile Maple Bay Interpretive Trail. If you're looking for something short and steep, the moderate, 0.7-mile Giant Douglas Fir Trail is great for a quick workout. Finally, for a longer trek, take the 12.5-mile round-trip journey along the Cultus Lake Horse Trail. Many of the park's trails connect with each other as well as to trails leading farther afield, enabling you to create almost endless adventures.
There are also some excellent trails to be found that are not contained within the provincial park. One is the Vedder Mountain Ridge Trail, which ascends from the west side of the lake to the summit of Vedder Mountain. The 5.9-mile, out-and-back trail with over 1,000 feet of elevation gain rewards you with spectacular views from on high. Another truly challenging trek is the Mount Amadis via the International Ridge Trail route. The out-and-back trail starts from the eastern shore of the lake and climbs nearly 5,500 feet over 13.7 miles. The goal is the top of Mount Amadis, where you'll be afforded a bird's-eye view of Cultus Lake and the valley below. If you have a predilection for these longer hikes, make sure you take care of your feet with the most popular shoe brands for hiking.