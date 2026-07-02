Between Cleveland And Pittsburgh Is An Underrated Ohio City With A Vibrant Downtown, Fun Shops, And Tasty Eats
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The next time you're traveling through Ohio in search of a dynamic city to visit, don't overlook Salem. With a population of just under 12,000, this small yet engaging city may not have been on your radar until now, but many residents on Niche adore their "well-loved old town" for its "nice small-town feel" and community-oriented spirit.
Beyond its quaint charm, Salem also has a rich history as a center of progressive politics during the 19th century. It was a key stop on the Underground Railroad and a hub of the abolitionist movement, as well as the site of the 1850 Women's Rights Convention. Today, this underrated city has "a beautiful downtown [and] more restaurants than most other communities our size," as one resident writes. Exploring its restored downtown is one of the best ways to experience that history while browsing independent shops, galleries, and local restaurants.
It takes just under 90 minutes to reach Salem by car from either Cleveland or Pittsburgh. If you're from the area, it makes an easy weekend getaway, but it's also a worthwhile stop on a longer road trip. If you're traveling from farther away, Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) sits about an hour southeast of Salem, while Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) is about 90 minutes away. For accommodations, you could opt for a chain like Holiday Inn Express, but if you're seeking a more intimate boutique hotel experience, consider The Stables Inn and Suites located in the Timberlanes Complex.
Explore Salem's shops and downtown area
Much like San Diego's Old Town Trolley Tours, Salem Historical Society's Trolley Tours offer an engaging introduction to downtown. On these tours, you'll be guided around town in an old-school trolley car by a knowledgeable tour guide who relays historical information as the trolley passes notable landmarks. History enthusiasts, in particular, may enjoy the hour-long Underground Railroad Tour, during which a docent dressed in period clothing inspired by Salem's historic Quaker community teaches you about abolitionist activities in Salem before the Civil War, shedding new light on the city's still-standing historic buildings.
If you're visiting in autumn and eager for something spookier, consider Salem's Ghost Walking Tour, a 75-minute excursion through downtown that highlights the city's ghost stories and local legends. Reservations are required, so be sure to book ahead. Or explore at your own pace with the city's self-guided downtown tour to spot the buildings that appear in the paintings of renowned artist Charles Burchfield.
For shopping, stop by Reach for the Stars, which describes itself as a "unique gift store with a purpose." Here, you can browse handmade crafts and gift items from more than 60 local vendors and artisans while supporting a business that helps young people with special needs transition into the working world. Many shoppers appreciate the store's friendly staff and ever-changing array of products. For stylish women's apparel, head to nearby Nevaeh Grace Boutique, where customers speak highly of its welcoming atmosphere, helpful owner Alisha, and its "wide range of trendy styles in all sizes."
Dine on delicious cuisine in Salem
Like the nearby township of Boardman, Ohio, known for its impressive shopping and local eats, Salem offers both. At popular gastropub The Rumpled Queen, you'll find sweet-and-savory brunch favorites like French toast and chicken and waffles alongside hearty, globally inspired entrees such as miso cod and steak frites. One diner on Google described the filet mignon as "one of the best" they've ever had. Don't overlook the pub's creative cocktail menu, either — or its range of inventive mocktails, if a non-alcoholic beverage is calling your name. The restaurant's distinctive decor adds to the experience, including an indoor waterfall and a Harry Potter-inspired restroom. Owner and chef Annie Gano, a Salem local, trained at the Culinary Institute of America before leading multiple award-winning establishments in Chicago and Pittsburgh and eventually returning to her hometown to bring that experience to the local dining scene. Local tip: book ahead to avoid a long wait.
For something more casual with equally friendly service, try The Foundry. It offers all-day brunch and bar food classics like wings, pizza, burgers, sandwiches, and more. While you wait for your food (or as you nosh), you can indulge in its range of classic arcade games or play a round of pool or foosball. If you're brave enough to unleash your inner rock-n-roller or pop star after a drink, don't skip the establishment's Thursday night karaoke. And if you're heading to southern Ohio and want another place for good eats and gaming, be sure to flag this one Ohio eatery that blends wood-fired pizzas with arcade games.