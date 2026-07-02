Between Cleveland And Pittsburgh Is An Underrated Ohio City With A Vibrant Downtown, Fun Shops, And Tasty Eats

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The next time you're traveling through Ohio in search of a dynamic city to visit, don't overlook Salem. With a population of just under 12,000, this small yet engaging city may not have been on your radar until now, but many residents on Niche adore their "well-loved old town" for its "nice small-town feel" and community-oriented spirit.

Beyond its quaint charm, Salem also has a rich history as a center of progressive politics during the 19th century. It was a key stop on the Underground Railroad and a hub of the abolitionist movement, as well as the site of the 1850 Women's Rights Convention. Today, this underrated city has "a beautiful downtown [and] more restaurants than most other communities our size," as one resident writes. Exploring its restored downtown is one of the best ways to experience that history while browsing independent shops, galleries, and local restaurants.

It takes just under 90 minutes to reach Salem by car from either Cleveland or Pittsburgh. If you're from the area, it makes an easy weekend getaway, but it's also a worthwhile stop on a longer road trip. If you're traveling from farther away, Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) sits about an hour southeast of Salem, while Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE) is about 90 minutes away. For accommodations, you could opt for a chain like Holiday Inn Express, but if you're seeking a more intimate boutique hotel experience, consider The Stables Inn and Suites located in the Timberlanes Complex.