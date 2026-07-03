Between Madison And Minneapolis Is Wisconsin's Premier Fishing Village With Historic Roots And Outdoor Fun

One of the last continental glaciers covered much of the Upper Midwest, but it never reached what is now southwest Wisconsin, southeast Minnesota, and northeast Iowa, creating what is known as the Driftless Region. An area without the glacial drift of stone, silt, and other debris that the ice sheets leave behind, the Driftless is famous for its dramatic tree-covered ridgelines and spring-fed streams that have cut their way through the landscape over time. In southwest Wisconsin, Coon Valley is an emblematic and tiny village tucked among those rivers and forested hills.

Located just over two hours northwest of Madison and nearly three hours from Minneapolis, Coon Valley is a quiet community home to around 850 people. A narrow creek meanders through the town, where a public park sits on its bank and offers access to trout fishing, while local restaurants line the downtown streets. In all directions, the rolling hills and river valleys of the Driftless are magnets for anglers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.

Coon Valley was originally settled by Norwegian immigrants in the mid-19th century. It was first called Helgedalen before changing the name due to the prevalence of raccoons. Coon Valley's claim to fame was a soil conservation project after the erosion and environmental damage of the Dust Bowl in the early 1930s. The conservation techniques demonstrated around Coon Valley, including contour farming, became a model for other Midwestern states. These days, it's a great destination for a weekend fly fishing trip or an escape into nature before stopping in the village of Coon Valley for dinner at one of its friendly local restaurants. Round out the day by staying in a historic log cabin nestled on a hill.