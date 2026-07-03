Between Madison And Minneapolis Is Wisconsin's Premier Fishing Village With Historic Roots And Outdoor Fun
One of the last continental glaciers covered much of the Upper Midwest, but it never reached what is now southwest Wisconsin, southeast Minnesota, and northeast Iowa, creating what is known as the Driftless Region. An area without the glacial drift of stone, silt, and other debris that the ice sheets leave behind, the Driftless is famous for its dramatic tree-covered ridgelines and spring-fed streams that have cut their way through the landscape over time. In southwest Wisconsin, Coon Valley is an emblematic and tiny village tucked among those rivers and forested hills.
Located just over two hours northwest of Madison and nearly three hours from Minneapolis, Coon Valley is a quiet community home to around 850 people. A narrow creek meanders through the town, where a public park sits on its bank and offers access to trout fishing, while local restaurants line the downtown streets. In all directions, the rolling hills and river valleys of the Driftless are magnets for anglers and outdoor enthusiasts alike.
Coon Valley was originally settled by Norwegian immigrants in the mid-19th century. It was first called Helgedalen before changing the name due to the prevalence of raccoons. Coon Valley's claim to fame was a soil conservation project after the erosion and environmental damage of the Dust Bowl in the early 1930s. The conservation techniques demonstrated around Coon Valley, including contour farming, became a model for other Midwestern states. These days, it's a great destination for a weekend fly fishing trip or an escape into nature before stopping in the village of Coon Valley for dinner at one of its friendly local restaurants. Round out the day by staying in a historic log cabin nestled on a hill.
Fishing, hiking, and enjoying the outdoors in Coon Valley
When stopping in Coon Valley, you don't have to go far to find a quiet place to cast a line. Coon Valley Veterans Memorial Park sits along Coon Creek and is a convenient spot for trout fishing right in town. There are also places to picnic, walking paths along the creek, and a playground for kids. It's ideal for casual summer days with the family; some can try their luck fishing for brook trout while the others relax at a picnic table or toss a frisbee.
Outside of town, there are more access points to fish Coon Creek, as well as other Class 1 trout streams. Just 3 miles outside of town is the Bohemian Valley Fishery Area. It's a small protected area managed by the Wisconsin DNR that offers more fishing opportunities on Coon Creek. Timber Coulee Creek is another high-quality spot just 10 minutes down the road. The majority of the stream is open for wading in or casting from shore, and it has a strong reputation in the fly fishing community.
Outside of fishing, this rural part of Wisconsin's Driftless has no shortage of opportunities to get out into nature. The Coon Creek Cliffs State Natural Area is a preserve just outside the village that doesn't have any park infrastructure, but is open for hiking beneath sandstone cliffs and along a small stream snaking through the meadows. The wider Vernon County is also crisscrossed with multi-use trails, and the Bud Hendrickson Nature Loop is a well-developed pedestrian walk located about 20 minutes west in the town of La Crosse, a trendy, artsy gem with lush parks and cute shops.
Where to stay, quality eats, and making the most of a visit
As a scenic village consisting of a few streets, Coon Valley has no hotels directly within its borders. The nearest hotels are in the nearby town of Westby, a hidden Wisconsin gem with Scandinavian flair and rolling green spaces. For overnight stays, there are a variety of quiet cabin rentals just outside of Coon Valley, like the Quiet Valley Cabins, which offer a few rustic cottages, or the Coulee Cabins, featuring three log cabins with a 19th-century look but all the modern amenities. Whether passing through while fishing or cozying up in a cabin for the weekend, Coon Valley has a couple of dining spots and a few historical sites worth checking out.
The 1905 Tap & Brew has a lovely outdoor area, while Dave's On Central and Lucy's Tacos serves Mexican cuisine just down the road. The Stockyard Grill & Saloon boasts a solid 4.5 rating with almost 400 reviews on Google, which is impressive in a village of this size. "You feel small-town Wisconsin when you walk in," wrote one Google reviewer about this family-owned spot. On the menu, the Stockyard has burgers, wings, and various culinary specials throughout the week, such as Pasta and Red Wine Wednesdays. Any supermarket supplies, a deli sandwich, or fresh Wisconsin cheese can be found at the beloved Valley Market.
For a bit of history, the Norskedalen Nature & Heritage Center is 10 minutes north of Coon Valley and has hundreds of acres across two homesteads. Get an up-close, immersive view into the lives of the early Norwegian immigrants via a guided tour of one of the preserved homes. For another historic stop on the itinerary, Stoddard is a riverfront village with canoe trails and camping.