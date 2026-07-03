Between Columbus And Wayne National Forest Is An Underrated Ohio Park With A Mill, Waterfall, And Gorge Views

Drive beyond Columbus, and the landscape of Ohio starts to turn into rolling farmland, with running creeks and country lanes that look untouched. Eventually, going southeast of the city, you'll enter the Wayne National Forest, but before you do, there's a park on the way that many Ohio visitors miss. Stebelton Park at Rock Mill is a scenic patch of roughly 4 acres, per the Fairfield County Park District, that makes for a hidden historic stop in Central Ohio. It's named for a restored gristmill (which actually works to mill grain) that sits atop a waterfall and right next to a covered bridge. Coursing through the site is the Hocking River and the steep gorge that cradles it.

Of the parks that Central Ohio has to offer, Stebelton Park doesn't get as much attention. Some of the more well-known parks of the region, including Hocking Hills State Park and Columbus' Franklin Park, boast upwards of 10,000 reviews on Google. By contrast, Stebelton has just a few hundred, but its Google Reviews are overwhelmingly positive, with a 4.7-star average. Several reviewers describe it as a quiet site. Its location, tucked away in the countryside, might partially explain why it's overshadowed by attractions closer to the surrounding cities. For travelers who prefer calmer historic landmarks over crowded trailheads, Stebelton Park offers a relaxed spot to stretch your legs, listen to the waterfall, and peek inside an old mill.