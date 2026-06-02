Between Columbus And Lexington Is Ohio's Underrated Preserve With Trails, Wildflowers, And A Scenic Gorge
For all of its Midwestern charm and notable cities, Ohio sits at a unique intersection between the Appalachian Mountains and the Great Lakes. This geographic distinction imbues the Buckeye State with more striking geological oddities and dazzling forest ecosystems than you may expect. One of the most underrated of Ohio's many outdoor riches is located in the state's southern region, where the western edges of Appalachia intrude onto the eastern extreme of the Midwest. Located a little over an hour south of Columbus and more than two hours north of Lexington, Kentucky, the Highlands Nature Sanctuary protects geological and ecological gems that defy much of what you think you know about Ohio's landscape.
The name "Highlands Nature Sanctuary" is certainly apt. Not only is the park an authentic sanctuary for Ohio's overlooked biodiversity, but its complex geological formations fly in the face of the Midwest's reputation for being "flat." Nestled deep within the Highlands Nature Sanctuary are marvelous rocky gorges that forge a small-scale Ohio version of the much more famous canyons in the deserts of the American West. Unlike the deserts of the American West, Highlands Nature Preserve sits in a temperate hardwood forest ecosystem, which (among other things), imbues the park with some of Ohio's best wildflower views. All of these elements converge at the Highland Nature Preserve's many wonderful sightseeing trails, which, together, represent one of Ohio's most underrated hiking experiences.
Uncover Ohio's secret wildflower and gorge haven
The Highlands Nature Sanctuary is part of a larger network of nature preserves across southern Ohio called the Arc of Appalachia, which works to preserve the remaining forest ecosystems in Ohio, Kentucky, and West Virginia. The Highlands Nature Sanctuary is the oldest and largest of the many preserves within the Arch of Appalachian system, encompassing around 3,000 acres of some of southern Ohio's most exquisite natural corridors.
The highlight of these 3,000 acres is undoubtedly the impressive Rocky Fork Gorge. Rising 100 feet above the forest floor, Rocky Fork Gorge is a dazzling but underrated canyon scene that rivals the better-known rock formations along the Ledges Trail in Ohio's Cuyahoga Valley National Park. While more people may flock to the Cuyahoga given its national park designation, Rocky Fork Gorge's towering limestone walls intersect with tree-laden boulders and impressive geological formations rising above the banks of the sanctuary's Rocky Fork Creek. Around these stony masterpieces is one of Ohio's most unique ecosystems, ripe with white cedar trees and seasonal wildflowers.
Along with the gorge itself, those wildflowers are one of the main draws of the Highlands Nature Sanctuary. The park's fertile ecosystem fosters many of the region's most eye-catching wildflower species, including colorful bluebells, bloodroot, wild ginger, and trillium. The wildflower appeal of the Highlands Nature Sanctuary is just as much about location as species. Other Ohio spots with unique plant species like the E. Lucy Braun Lynx Prairie Preserve usually showcase native flowers in a flat, open grassland. Yet the wildflowers at the Highlands Nature Sanctuary often decorate the sides of its steep canyon walls. Each April, the sanctuary hosts an annual Wildflower Pilgrimage, with guided wildflower tours led by expert botanists and naturalists.
One of Ohio's most enchanting hiking destinations
Though its "highlands" include some of Ohio's most dramatic gorges, the Highlands Nature Sanctuary has a comprehensive collection of manageable hiking trails to explore. The roughly 16 miles of trails cover most of the park's top views, including its unmissable gorges, its seasonal wildflower displays, and its notable forest setting.
The sanctuary's trails range from "easy" to "moderate," and most are only a mile or two in length (with some measuring less than a mile beginning-to-end). If you're looking to immerse yourself in the sanctuary's Rocky Fork Gorge, the easy, 0.4-mile Valley of the Ancients Trail offers a quick, but amazing, descent into the gorge's limestone walls and along the scenic, forest-lined shores of Rocky Fork Creek. Another great Highlands Nature Sanctuary walking tour is the Barrett's Rim Trail. Coming in at a little over 2 miles, the Barrett's Rim Trail is a longer and slightly more challenging tour of the Rocky Fork Gorge and its associated creek. Additional sections of the Barrett's Rim Trail pass through forested areas and meadows that are filled with wildflowers in the spring. The 1.3-mile Etawah Woods Trail and the 2.3-mile Kamelands Trail are two additional trails with great views of the park's wetlands, meadows, and gorge system. The quarter-mile Big Beech Loop Trail even passes a rare Ohio old-growth forest.
Even though it's a reasonable drive from Columbus, the Highlands Nature Sanctuary also has several premier lodging options in the heart of the forest, courtesy of the Arch of Appalachia organization. Five miles away, the small Ohio town of Bainbridge offers big wilderness energy and an artistic streak, plus hotels, vacation rentals, cabins, and campgrounds.