Between Columbus And Lexington Is Ohio's Underrated Preserve With Trails, Wildflowers, And A Scenic Gorge

For all of its Midwestern charm and notable cities, Ohio sits at a unique intersection between the Appalachian Mountains and the Great Lakes. This geographic distinction imbues the Buckeye State with more striking geological oddities and dazzling forest ecosystems than you may expect. One of the most underrated of Ohio's many outdoor riches is located in the state's southern region, where the western edges of Appalachia intrude onto the eastern extreme of the Midwest. Located a little over an hour south of Columbus and more than two hours north of Lexington, Kentucky, the Highlands Nature Sanctuary protects geological and ecological gems that defy much of what you think you know about Ohio's landscape.

The name "Highlands Nature Sanctuary" is certainly apt. Not only is the park an authentic sanctuary for Ohio's overlooked biodiversity, but its complex geological formations fly in the face of the Midwest's reputation for being "flat." Nestled deep within the Highlands Nature Sanctuary are marvelous rocky gorges that forge a small-scale Ohio version of the much more famous canyons in the deserts of the American West. Unlike the deserts of the American West, Highlands Nature Preserve sits in a temperate hardwood forest ecosystem, which (among other things), imbues the park with some of Ohio's best wildflower views. All of these elements converge at the Highland Nature Preserve's many wonderful sightseeing trails, which, together, represent one of Ohio's most underrated hiking experiences.