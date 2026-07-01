Forget Thailand, Visit This Dreamy Asian Escape In Bali With Scenic Cliffs, Refreshing Waters, And Surfing

Thailand seems to get all the attention when people think of Southeast Asian destinations, yet it is a drop in the ocean among quality locations to visit. The delightful getaway of Padang Padang Beach in Uluwatu, on the Indonesian island of Bali, offers dramatic, rocky scenery, inviting clear waters, and world-class surfing that will make you forget Thailand.

The easiest way to reach Uluwatu after flying into Bali's international airport is to use a ride share app like Gojek or Grab, according to the local blog Bali Holiday Secrets. Taxis are available to the beach, but are not always available for the trip back into the city. The beach has a small admission fee that's generally under US$1 (IDR 15,000), and then it's a short five-minute walk from the road and down some steep stairs.

It's best to arrive earlier in the morning to beat the crowds. It's not a huge beach, and if you show up at sunrise, it will allow you to experience cooler temperatures. As the day grows, so do the crowds, which peak at sunset. While it's a tiny spot, it's easy to fill up a whole day here, relaxing, sunbathing, reading a book, snacking on satay, and sipping Bintang, the local beer, while gazing at some of the world's most beautiful scenery, sunsets, and culture.