Forget Thailand, Visit This Dreamy Asian Escape In Bali With Scenic Cliffs, Refreshing Waters, And Surfing
Thailand seems to get all the attention when people think of Southeast Asian destinations, yet it is a drop in the ocean among quality locations to visit. The delightful getaway of Padang Padang Beach in Uluwatu, on the Indonesian island of Bali, offers dramatic, rocky scenery, inviting clear waters, and world-class surfing that will make you forget Thailand.
The easiest way to reach Uluwatu after flying into Bali's international airport is to use a ride share app like Gojek or Grab, according to the local blog Bali Holiday Secrets. Taxis are available to the beach, but are not always available for the trip back into the city. The beach has a small admission fee that's generally under US$1 (IDR 15,000), and then it's a short five-minute walk from the road and down some steep stairs.
It's best to arrive earlier in the morning to beat the crowds. It's not a huge beach, and if you show up at sunrise, it will allow you to experience cooler temperatures. As the day grows, so do the crowds, which peak at sunset. While it's a tiny spot, it's easy to fill up a whole day here, relaxing, sunbathing, reading a book, snacking on satay, and sipping Bintang, the local beer, while gazing at some of the world's most beautiful scenery, sunsets, and culture.
Catching waves and seeing monkeys at Padang Padang Beach
This is a top spot for surfers of all levels of expertise. As part of the island's international surf circuit, it has shown up in several surfing movies. Surfing at beaches like Padang Padang is one of the main reasons people come to Indonesia, the world's largest island country. According to Surf Atlas, some inner breaks here, like Little Padang Right and Baby, are calm enough at times for beginners to try out. You can rent a board and get lessons at the surf shacks on the beach. But the main attraction for pro surfers is to be respected and not underestimated. The outer reef creates huge tubes that are challenging even for expert surfers.
Whether you're catching a wave or watching from the sand, there are tide pools to explore where you can look for sea critters, and you may see monkeys that occasionally come down to visit the beach. Just be sure to keep everything secured to avoid losing items to their curiosity.
The rocks form a protected cove that is often good for swimming, but be aware of times when there are increased swells and high tides. In the evening, you'll want to check out some of Uluwatu's other top attractions, like the clifftop Uluwatu Temple and Kecak Fire Dance. You can also get a meal with a view at 360 Rooftop or rest up at the Rock'n Reef Hotel, rated 4.3 stars on Tripadvisor. Be sure to bring your own towel, sunscreen, and some fresh water to the beach, and use some of our 17 essential travel hacks for Bali to prepare for your trip.