Nestled In The Ozark Mountains Is Arkansas' Idyllic City With Scenic Parks, Trails, And Recreation

Once you get to West Fork, you can enjoy its green spaces. The first place to stop is the central Riverside Park, which bisects the town. To relax in the space, you can simply set up a picnic, bring some burgers to cook on the publicly available grills, or dive straight into the White River for a swim. You can fish in the fresh waters, too, with trout being a staple year-round catch. There is also a short trail that meanders past the river for those who would prefer to stay on dry land. It is flat and paved, so wheelchair users and those with strollers can enjoy the 0.4-mile loop. If you're a sports fan, Carter Park may interest you. There are basketball and tennis courts, a disc-golf course, and local baseball and softball fixtures to enjoy. The Frank Wenzel Community Center also has baseball and softball facilities, as well as a playground.

For those who prefer life on two wheels, there is a selection of panoramic bike rides through the Ozarks that start in West Fork. Cycle tourism is a travel trend that is quickly taking over vacations, and West Fork is one of the best places to try it out. A fun ride called "Where the Best Begins" starts from Riverside Park and takes you across 43 miles of gravel trails, forests, rivers, and historic villages. It's a figure-eight loop that can be shortened to just the initial loop if needed. Previous riders say it is steep in sections but worth it for the views.