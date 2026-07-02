Nestled In The Ozark Mountains Is Arkansas' Idyllic City With Scenic Parks, Trails, And Recreation
When it comes to natural beauty, the people of West Fork, Arkansas, have it good, as a blue river flanked by tall rock formations runs through the middle of town. Nestled in the Ozarks, 15 minutes by car from Fayetteville, West Fork is a town of just 2,400 people. However, there are multiple outdoor spaces within the tiny town itself, and it is surrounded by lakes, trails, and an adventure-filled state park. Whether you're an outdoor enthusiast or simply want to relax in an idyllic mountain town, you should consider West Fork for your next mountain vacation.
Just outside of West Fork, there are a handful of cabins and cottages to rent, some with hot tubs and pools in lush green surrounds. You can also stay in nearby Fayetteville. There's a range of different accommodation options in the city, including the expected chains, making it easy to head to West Fork for a day trip. You could rent a car, grab a taxi, or even cycle for an hour through the region's countryside to get to the town. Getting to Fayetteville itself is relatively simple, too. You can fly from across the country to Northwest Arkansas National Airport or take a Greyhound bus.
Have fun in West Fork's parks
Once you get to West Fork, you can enjoy its green spaces. The first place to stop is the central Riverside Park, which bisects the town. To relax in the space, you can simply set up a picnic, bring some burgers to cook on the publicly available grills, or dive straight into the White River for a swim. You can fish in the fresh waters, too, with trout being a staple year-round catch. There is also a short trail that meanders past the river for those who would prefer to stay on dry land. It is flat and paved, so wheelchair users and those with strollers can enjoy the 0.4-mile loop. If you're a sports fan, Carter Park may interest you. There are basketball and tennis courts, a disc-golf course, and local baseball and softball fixtures to enjoy. The Frank Wenzel Community Center also has baseball and softball facilities, as well as a playground.
For those who prefer life on two wheels, there is a selection of panoramic bike rides through the Ozarks that start in West Fork. Cycle tourism is a travel trend that is quickly taking over vacations, and West Fork is one of the best places to try it out. A fun ride called "Where the Best Begins" starts from Riverside Park and takes you across 43 miles of gravel trails, forests, rivers, and historic villages. It's a figure-eight loop that can be shortened to just the initial loop if needed. Previous riders say it is steep in sections but worth it for the views.
Explore Devil's Den State Park
Devil's Den State Park is just a 20-minute car ride from West Fork. Set over 2,500 acres, the park is packed with forests and cliffs running through the Lee Creek Valley. Its mysterious name comes from the many caves hidden within the mountain sides, and they make it an interesting place to hike, bike, fish, and ride horseback.
At Devil's Den, you'll find the Fossil Flats Trail. It's a 3-to-5-mile hiking and biking trail that gets its name from the many fossils you can spot in the bare limestone. These ancient forms date back 300 million years to when the park would have been part of a giant sea. The fossils are the remnants of creatures that lived in those waters. Like many of America's most breathtaking destinations to see fossils, the trail's scenery is gorgeous, with green forests and a babbling creek. For both hikers and bikers, it's a moderate or intermediate trail, due to some steep and (where bikes are concerned) technical sections. It's worth checking out the myriad camping options inside Devil's Den so you have time to try the numerous other trails in the park. Make sure you're prepared with the essential advice for camping in the mountains, so you can make the most of your trip.