America's 10 Most Breathtaking Destinations To See Fossils

Dinosaur National Monument, located near the Utah-Colorado border, is a dinosaur enthusiast's heaven. With over 210,000 acres to explore, there are many ways to see fossils and learn about dinosaurs, from everyone from children to adults. You can raft, hike, and see fossils at the 'hidden gem of the National Park System' while learning about fossils that are hundreds of millions of years old.

The Quarry Exhibit Hall houses a steep rock slope made of many layers formed over several eras. In the hall, the Morrison Formation rock layer can be seen, which has over 1,500 fossils from 150 million years ago, a time known as the Late Jurassic period. These fossils are the bones of eight species of dinosaur, including the stegosaurus and allosaurus. The hall is also home to smaller exhibits featuring fossils of reptiles, clams, small mammals, and plants from the same era.

Beyond the Exhibit Hall, there are a ton of ways to enjoy the park. One can camp in one of six campgrounds or in the backcountry, hike on several miles of trails along beautiful, dramatic landscapes, and even go river rafting or kayaking through the canyon. On a hike, visitors can even see ancient petroglyphs and pictographs — rock drawings believed to be from Native Americans active in the area as long as 12,000 years ago. There are plenty of hiking trails for a variety of levels and distances, including some as short as a quarter of a mile and as long as over 2 miles, that lead visitors through geologic wonders formed over 80 million years, with views of Split Mountain and the Green River. If a visitor would like to go rafting in Green River, there are one-day and multi-day trips available to book through local companies.