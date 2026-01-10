5 Essential Tips For Camping In The Mountains

One of the most oft-mentioned tips of all is this: Choose the right place to go a-camping. It's a tip that applies long before you set off, long before you even assemble that gear and check all tent poles are present. The reason? Your destination and chosen campground will have a huge impact on what you pack, how you plan, and more.

Let's take the United States as a case in point. Not all mountains in the stars and stripes are the same. Far from it. Out west, you have the Sierra Nevada, where giant sequoia trees spread along granitic ridges that can be covered in snow from November to May. In the east, there are the forested valleys of the Blue Ridge Mountains, while the Pacific Northwest has glacier-topped volcanoes like Mount Rainier.

Those present quite different terrains and come with quite different weather patterns, meaning your preparation will need to change accordingly. Take this as an example: Some folks on the r/norcalhiking subreddit say you can get away with a 40-degree-rated sleeping bag in the peak summer in the Sierra Nevada. Meanwhile, a post on SmokyMountainNationalPark.com says winter campers in the Smokies should get a bag with a rating of at least 10 degrees less than the lowest outside temperature they expect — that could be under 20 degrees Fahrenheit in the depths of January! You'll need different equipment for different mountains and weather patterns, so picking the right spot is the first thing to consider. Once that's done, you can worry about the rest of your planning.