Canada's Underrated Island Park In Ontario Has Beautiful Lake Superior Views

Around 450 million years ago, a large meteorite hit the Earth, creating a crater approximately 18 to 20 miles wide. Over the next several million years, that crater would slowly erode and shrink, while the land broke apart into separate continents. Today, gentle waves lap against rocky shores, while wild caribou slink between the trees in what is now known as the Slate Islands Provincial Park, around a 136-mile drive from Thunder Bay in Ontario, Canada.

Slate Islands Provincial Park is a 4.3-mile-wide archipelago in Lake Superior, 7.5 miles off the coast of Terrace Bay. Because of its distance from larger cities, it tends to fly under the radar. The park is best known for its undisturbed wilderness and uncrowded beaches with panoramic views of Lake Superior. It's made up of two main islands (Patterson Island and Mortimer Island) plus five smaller islands and a few rocky outcrops. It's theorized that a meteorite crater rebounded, forming an uplifted ridge that eventually turned into the islands we see today.

But the islands' extraterrestrial origins aren't the only interesting part of their history. During a cold winter in the early 1900s, a herd of wild caribou crossed over to the islands and never left. Explorations of the park shortly after resulted in tales of wild caribou walking right up to people in a way only animals with no predators act. However, the arrival of wolves in the winter of 2013-2014 led to the decimation of the Slate Islands caribou population. New caribou were transported from Michipicoten Island to rebuild the herds, but these inhabitants are shy and elusive like their mainland counterparts. For those heading to the islands today, the caribou are generally seen only in the hints they leave of their existence — an occasional hoof print or shadow that vanishes behind the trees.