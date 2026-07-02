Just Outside Of Madison Is Wisconsin's Friendly Village With Scenic Nature, Local Eats, And Small-Town Charm

Madison is a bustling city on a thin strip of land pressed between two lakes. It's got a mix of big city and college town vibes while its dozens of suburbs hold more small-town energy. Tucked north of Wisconsin's capital, amongst the prairies, marshlands, and golf courses, Windsor is one of those smaller communities just outside the city that's worth checking out. Its location between two large north-south highways (Interstate 94 and Highway 51) means that it's easy to buzz past on your way somewhere else, but Windsor's quality eats, quiet parks, and charming streets deserve a stop.

Named after the famous town in England, Windsor was settled by farmers in the late 1800s. Fast forward to the present, and the town has a population of just under 10,000, and is a laid-back suburb that hosts community events all year long. Being near Madison, it has that balance of bigger city amenities, like Food Trucks in the Park, with a more tight-knit atmosphere.

For visitors and residents alike, the local events showcase the sense of community, as do the many highly-rated local restaurants. Add the scenic ambience of the public parks and green spaces, and Windsor is a solid addition to a Madison-area itinerary if you're looking for good eats, relaxing afternoons in the park, and the overall charm of a smaller town. It's a friendly stop that offers community vibes and a pivot to the best of Wisconsin, whether seeking outdoor fun, quality dairy, quiet vineyards, or big-city action.