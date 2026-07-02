Just Outside Of Madison Is Wisconsin's Friendly Village With Scenic Nature, Local Eats, And Small-Town Charm
Madison is a bustling city on a thin strip of land pressed between two lakes. It's got a mix of big city and college town vibes while its dozens of suburbs hold more small-town energy. Tucked north of Wisconsin's capital, amongst the prairies, marshlands, and golf courses, Windsor is one of those smaller communities just outside the city that's worth checking out. Its location between two large north-south highways (Interstate 94 and Highway 51) means that it's easy to buzz past on your way somewhere else, but Windsor's quality eats, quiet parks, and charming streets deserve a stop.
Named after the famous town in England, Windsor was settled by farmers in the late 1800s. Fast forward to the present, and the town has a population of just under 10,000, and is a laid-back suburb that hosts community events all year long. Being near Madison, it has that balance of bigger city amenities, like Food Trucks in the Park, with a more tight-knit atmosphere.
For visitors and residents alike, the local events showcase the sense of community, as do the many highly-rated local restaurants. Add the scenic ambience of the public parks and green spaces, and Windsor is a solid addition to a Madison-area itinerary if you're looking for good eats, relaxing afternoons in the park, and the overall charm of a smaller town. It's a friendly stop that offers community vibes and a pivot to the best of Wisconsin, whether seeking outdoor fun, quality dairy, quiet vineyards, or big-city action.
Eating well and enjoying the small-town charm of Windsor, Wisconsin
Much like Madison has cute walkable neighborhoods lined with cafes, and global restaurants, the Windsor food scene defies its small-town status. In the morning, Windsor Breads Bakery & Coffeehouse is a great stop. Founded in a home kitchen before moving into its current century-old building in downtown Windsor, the bakery offers Wisconsin-roasted coffee along with doughy selections for any time of day, from sweet breads and muffins to artisanal rosemary loaves.
The Rodeside Grill is at the top spot on TripAdvisor's list of restaurants in town and has over 1,600 reviews on Google. It features a beloved and classically American menu of appetizers, burgers, and sandwiches and has a lovely outdoor patio. The Bar Next Door holds the number two position on TripAdvisor and has more of a local pub vibe, but will surprise you with items like mussels and truffle fries to go with their burgers. "Never did I expect that a restaurant attached to a Super 8 hotel in Windsor would be worth recommending — but The Bar Next Door completely changed my mind!" wrote one visitor last year. Rounding out the dining scene, Branch and Daughter (pictured above) is a pizzeria and deli-style market, serving up quality meat, charcuterie boards, and more
A stop at the local cheese shop, The Mousehouse, is a great way to soak in the small-town Wisconsin charm, as are community festivals of all sizes. Windsor has a number of events throughout the year, from the aforementioned Food Trucks in the Park to hot chocolate and crafts during the Walking in a Windsor Wonderland in December. Windsorfest is another celebration in late September that has all the nostalgic classics, including a pancake breakfast, a petting zoo, and face painting.
Scenic parks and exploring the nature just outside of Madison
Windsor might not contain one of Wisconsin's best state parks within its city limits, but it has an abundance of green spaces and outdoor activities nearby. There are three city parks and 16 neighborhood parks tucked throughout town that are easy stops for a casual afternoon. Windsor Fireman's Park is in the heart of town, featuring walking paths and a large playground, while Windsor Community Park is on the east side of town and offers even more amenities. There, visitors will find playgrounds, tennis and pickleball courts, walking paths, a zip line, and a splash pad perfect for hot summer days.
To go deeper into nature without going far, Token Creek County Park (pictured above) offers 418 acres just south of Windsor. It's a beloved natural oasis, with a 4.6 rating and almost 900 Google reviews to go along with an article's worth of activities, including miles of hiking trails through the meadows and forests, a 27-hole disc golf course, a massive 33-acre dog park, and a boardwalk through the marshlands. There's even a 37-site campground if you want to pitch a tent just outside of Madison.
For those looking to mix a bit of nature with a nice glass of local wine and some small bites, the Drumlin Ridge Winery is just six minutes south of Windsor. Visitors can take a guided tour or a self-guided tour of the vineyard, wandering along the neat rows of grapevines. Then you can relax under the sun on the patio of the tasting room to enjoy some Wisconsin-made vino and a cheeseboard. To lean further into the Badger State's wine scene, head northeast to the Fox River Valley, Wisconsin's under-the-radar wine trail that offers diverse local sips and incredible Lake Michigan views.