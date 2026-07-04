Between Chattanooga And Huntsville Is An Ex-Mining Site That's Now A Nature Preserve With Stunning Cave Scenery

In the heart of Alabama's most cave-dense county is a place where history and stunning natural elements meet in six miles of underground passages in one of Alabama's longest caves. John T. Dolberry Tumbling Rock Cave Preserve — known as Tumbling Rock Cave — is halfway between Huntsville and Chattanooga and offers an off-beat way to dive (and occasionally crawl) into history. Impressive geological formations like a mystical 400-foot waterfall, a cavernous stream, and stalactites and stalagmites with names like the Elephant's Foot and Christmas Tree have all attracted adventurers to this former Jackson County mining site that's now a nature preserve.

For some, it's this limestone cave's history that makes it worth the journey. While Alabama has significant Civil War sites like the abandoned Fort Gaines, Tumbling Rock played a more subtle but still important role in the war. When the Civil War began, the Confederate government needed gunpowder, which is made of charcoal, sulfur, and saltpeter (potassium nitrate). Cave-heavy Southern states like Alabama could provide saltpeter, since this chemical is found in bat guano.

Tumbling Rock was turned into a saltpeter mine in 1863, and you can still see the vats from that time. Guano is rich in calcium nitrate, so water was filtered through the guano-filled dirt and its concentrate was then turned into saltpeter. You can also see dirt mounds left over from this process, along with names of soldiers and others who visited the cave in the 1800s (both before and during the Civil War) scratched into the walls. By one of the vats, here's even a human footprint that was left when the cave was a mine.