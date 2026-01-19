Alabama's Abandoned Military Fort In Dauphin Island Spotlights Stunning Gulf Views And Civil War History

Alabama is known for its Southern hospitality and storied past, along with a wide variety of natural landscapes, from beaches to mountains. Head to the coast and discover Dauphin Island, the Gulf's affordable paradise destination, with one excellent attraction you can't miss. This hidden U.S. island that feels Caribbean is home to Fort Gaines, a former military fort that was a pivotal site in the Civil War.

Dauphin Island has a fascinating history. Controlled by the French, British, and Spanish over the years, it eventually became part of the U.S., and Fort Gaines was built in 1821. The fort was an important site in the Battle of Mobile Bay in the Civil War — as per Dauphin Island, it was here that Union Admiral Farragut shouted his iconic order, "Damn the torpedoes! Full speed ahead!" After Union ships successfully entered the bay and laid siege to Fort Gaines, it surrendered on August 8, 1864. The Battle of Mobile Bay was a crucial Union victory that closed one of the last Confederate ports, and Fort Gaines was an important part of this Union triumph.

The military history of Fort Gaines is demonstrated throughout the site. Museum exhibits include the anchor of Admiral Farragut's ship and cannons from the battle. There are also tunnels, kitchens, a blacksmith shop, and a gift shop. Groups of 15 or more can book in advance for a guided tour of the site; guides are dressed in period uniform, and tours include a blacksmith demonstration and cannon firing.