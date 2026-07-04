Between Grand Rapids And Kalamazoo Is Michigan's Family-Friendly Lakeside Campground With Swimming, Fishing, And Fun

Michigan is famously surrounded by four Great Lakes. Still, a plethora of other bodies of water offer outdoor adventure within this Midwestern state. If you're on the hunt for a family-friendly destination, consider East Lake Camping. Located in the village of Hopkins in Allegan County, it offers aquatic and other activities for all ages. Plus, East Lake Camping happens to be nestled between Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, providing a nature escape that's easily accessible from both of these major cities. The park and its main attraction, East Lake, are shrouded by greenery, creating a serene sight.

Plus, this body of water is suitable for swimming. East Lake Camping features a beach, complete with a sandy shore, where visitors can take a relaxing dip (or, if they're a thrill-seeker, they can jump, dive, and maybe even do a cannonball off the dock). Dogs are also permitted in the water but only at the nearby boat launch. In any case, it's important to note that East Lake does not have lifeguards. Be sure to keep a close eye on kiddos, and keep in mind that there is a playground (situated just a few feet away from the water) for them to enjoy.

It goes without saying that bringing a bathing suit to East Lake is a must. However, you don't want to forget your fishing rod, either; if you don't have one suited for travel, consider this portable and affordable option. While visiting East Lake, anglers can get comfortable on a public dock (there are two to choose from) and see what they can reel in. According to users on Fishbrain, freshwater species like largemouth bass and bluegill, among others, can be found here. Visitors also have the option to rent a pontoon boat to get out on the water.