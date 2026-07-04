Between Grand Rapids And Kalamazoo Is Michigan's Family-Friendly Lakeside Campground With Swimming, Fishing, And Fun
Michigan is famously surrounded by four Great Lakes. Still, a plethora of other bodies of water offer outdoor adventure within this Midwestern state. If you're on the hunt for a family-friendly destination, consider East Lake Camping. Located in the village of Hopkins in Allegan County, it offers aquatic and other activities for all ages. Plus, East Lake Camping happens to be nestled between Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, providing a nature escape that's easily accessible from both of these major cities. The park and its main attraction, East Lake, are shrouded by greenery, creating a serene sight.
Plus, this body of water is suitable for swimming. East Lake Camping features a beach, complete with a sandy shore, where visitors can take a relaxing dip (or, if they're a thrill-seeker, they can jump, dive, and maybe even do a cannonball off the dock). Dogs are also permitted in the water but only at the nearby boat launch. In any case, it's important to note that East Lake does not have lifeguards. Be sure to keep a close eye on kiddos, and keep in mind that there is a playground (situated just a few feet away from the water) for them to enjoy.
It goes without saying that bringing a bathing suit to East Lake is a must. However, you don't want to forget your fishing rod, either; if you don't have one suited for travel, consider this portable and affordable option. While visiting East Lake, anglers can get comfortable on a public dock (there are two to choose from) and see what they can reel in. According to users on Fishbrain, freshwater species like largemouth bass and bluegill, among others, can be found here. Visitors also have the option to rent a pontoon boat to get out on the water.
Plan your getaway to East Lake Camping in Hopkins, Michigan
While visitors can rent kayaks, row boats, and more at East Lake Camping, there's also fun to be had on land. Next to the beach, there are volleyball and basketball courts. Additionally, there's a bright red barn with foosball and other tabletop games. Events are frequently held here, and they range from sip and paint nights for adults to ice cream socials (be sure to check Facebook for East Lake Camping's latest happenings).
East Lake Camping is open seasonally from spring to early fall and offers a variety of accommodation options for guests. This includes campsites for tents and RVs, though there are a couple of trailers onsite that are available for booking. If you prefer, there are two quaint cabins, with one resembling a small barn. Traveling with a larger group? The East Lake Camping House fits 15 and is mere steps away from the water. Lodging rates at East Lake Camping start at under $100 a night, and reservations can be made online. Note that day visitors are welcome for a small fee.
On Google Maps, reviewers say they repeatedly return with their families, with one past visitor calling the place a "safe and relaxing camping environment." On the other hand, some write that the bathrooms are poorly maintained and that it's not uncommon to encounter mosquitoes on the property. For more outdoor adventure less than an hour away from Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, consider destinations such as this under-the-radar state park full of lakes, streams, hilly terrain, beaches, and rustic campsites. Nearby, you'll also find Gun Lake Beach, Michigan's sandy gem for water recreation.