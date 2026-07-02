The World's Longest Water Coaster Is An Iconic Gem In A Renowned Midwest Amusement Park

People who really love water coasters often travel the country to try out the biggest, fastest, or longest ones out there. If you fall into that category, or you're just itching to try a new theme park, there is one in Indiana to add to your list. In fact, this ride holds the Guinness World Record for the longest water coaster in the world at 1,763 feet long, and it's held that title since it opened in 2012. The ride, named Mammoth, is located at Holiday World & Spashin' Safari, and it's an award-winner. It won the 2023 Water Park Ride of the Year in the Golden Ticket Awards and took the prize again in 2025. It beat out another water coaster in the same park, the Wildebeest. It also took the #5 spot in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for Best Water Coaster in 2026, up from #9 the year before.

You'll find Holiday World & Splashin' Safari in the charmingly named town of Santa Claus, Indiana, aka the Christmas hometown of the country. In fact, the amenity-rich theme park started as Santa Claus Land in 1947, later expanding to other holidays and adding the water park in 1993. It's a bit over 70 miles east of Louisville, Kentucky, and offers all the rides for one admission price, with some really cool perks like free parking, free soft drinks, and free sunscreen (which is good, because you're definitely going to need to reapply after getting splashed on this coaster). Mammoth holds a 4.7/5 rating on Google Maps where one reviewer says, "Favorite water coaster I've been on ... The lines are always long but worth it for one ride on the MAMMOTH!"