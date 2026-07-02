The World's Longest Water Coaster Is An Iconic Gem In A Renowned Midwest Amusement Park
People who really love water coasters often travel the country to try out the biggest, fastest, or longest ones out there. If you fall into that category, or you're just itching to try a new theme park, there is one in Indiana to add to your list. In fact, this ride holds the Guinness World Record for the longest water coaster in the world at 1,763 feet long, and it's held that title since it opened in 2012. The ride, named Mammoth, is located at Holiday World & Spashin' Safari, and it's an award-winner. It won the 2023 Water Park Ride of the Year in the Golden Ticket Awards and took the prize again in 2025. It beat out another water coaster in the same park, the Wildebeest. It also took the #5 spot in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for Best Water Coaster in 2026, up from #9 the year before.
You'll find Holiday World & Splashin' Safari in the charmingly named town of Santa Claus, Indiana, aka the Christmas hometown of the country. In fact, the amenity-rich theme park started as Santa Claus Land in 1947, later expanding to other holidays and adding the water park in 1993. It's a bit over 70 miles east of Louisville, Kentucky, and offers all the rides for one admission price, with some really cool perks like free parking, free soft drinks, and free sunscreen (which is good, because you're definitely going to need to reapply after getting splashed on this coaster). Mammoth holds a 4.7/5 rating on Google Maps where one reviewer says, "Favorite water coaster I've been on ... The lines are always long but worth it for one ride on the MAMMOTH!"
All about Mammoth at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari
Just over a third of a mile long, the Mammoth water coaster sends you off in a round, six-passenger boat (attached by a magnetic metal plate), taking you both up and down hills, with seven drops in total. It works using six Linear Induction Motors (LIM) and spins you around, taking you through dark tunnels and back into the sunshine as you hurtle along the track. At its highest point, Mammoth raises you up seven stories into the air.
There is one thing to consider before you ride, however. Some Redditors in a thread on r/rollercoasters point out that the ride can bounce you around quite a bit, and a number of reviewers on Google Maps mention long lines for Mammoth (though many, like the one quoted above, say it's worth the wait). Splashin' Safari is usually open from May through early September. The Holiday World side of the park is open from May through October, and both are open on weekends only from mid-August until the end of the season. If you're looking for further adventures during your visit, Indiana's lush Hoosier National Forest is less than 20 miles away.