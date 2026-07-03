Near The Kansas-Nebraska Border Is A State Park With Campgrounds, Cabin Stays, And Boating Opportunities

Kansas and Nebraska, respectively called the Sunflower and Cornhusker States, are both known for their prairies. These quintessential landscapes cover most of the Central U.S., but in this region, you'll also find lakes and cottonwood trees peppered between the grasslands, especially in state parks. One such spot lies right near the Kansas-Nebraska border: Lovewell State Park. In a Google review, one visitor recommended this state park for "anyone [who] loves to camp, fish, and take in the wide open prairies of [Kansas]."

Spanning 1,162 acres and boasting over 300 primitive campsites, Lovewell State Park makes for a nature retreat replete with possibilities for outdoor excursions. Thanks to its location on the northern shore of Lovewell Reservoir, you can engage in a wide range of water-based activities here. Boating opportunities are plentiful, whether you prefer fishing or more exhilarating water sports. Those longing for a more manicured stay can take advantage of the park's many lodging options, too. You can camp at one of the park's campgrounds, whether for primitive camping or an RV stay, or — for a more comfortable, rustic experience — book one of the park's nine cabins.

While this park is located entirely within the Sunflower State, it's just under 15 minutes south of the Nebraska border, making it easily accessible between the two states. Lovewell State Park is situated roughly three hours away from both Wichita and Topeka, Kansas, as well as from Nebraska's largest city of Omaha. Coming from Nebraska City takes two hours and 45 minutes, while the drive from the state capital of Lincoln, Nebraska, is slightly shorter at two hours and 15 minutes long. On the other hand, the drive from Grand Island, Nebraska, can be done in just one hour and 45 minutes.