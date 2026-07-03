Near The Kansas-Nebraska Border Is A State Park With Campgrounds, Cabin Stays, And Boating Opportunities
Kansas and Nebraska, respectively called the Sunflower and Cornhusker States, are both known for their prairies. These quintessential landscapes cover most of the Central U.S., but in this region, you'll also find lakes and cottonwood trees peppered between the grasslands, especially in state parks. One such spot lies right near the Kansas-Nebraska border: Lovewell State Park. In a Google review, one visitor recommended this state park for "anyone [who] loves to camp, fish, and take in the wide open prairies of [Kansas]."
Spanning 1,162 acres and boasting over 300 primitive campsites, Lovewell State Park makes for a nature retreat replete with possibilities for outdoor excursions. Thanks to its location on the northern shore of Lovewell Reservoir, you can engage in a wide range of water-based activities here. Boating opportunities are plentiful, whether you prefer fishing or more exhilarating water sports. Those longing for a more manicured stay can take advantage of the park's many lodging options, too. You can camp at one of the park's campgrounds, whether for primitive camping or an RV stay, or — for a more comfortable, rustic experience — book one of the park's nine cabins.
While this park is located entirely within the Sunflower State, it's just under 15 minutes south of the Nebraska border, making it easily accessible between the two states. Lovewell State Park is situated roughly three hours away from both Wichita and Topeka, Kansas, as well as from Nebraska's largest city of Omaha. Coming from Nebraska City takes two hours and 45 minutes, while the drive from the state capital of Lincoln, Nebraska, is slightly shorter at two hours and 15 minutes long. On the other hand, the drive from Grand Island, Nebraska, can be done in just one hour and 45 minutes.
Spend the night in a campsite or cabin at Lovewell State Park
There are four outdoor campgrounds at the state park: Walleye Point, Cedar Point, Cottonwood, and Willow. If your group is split between traditional tent camping versus cozy cabin lodging, Walleye Point is the only site that offers both. Alternatively, there are reservable, ADA-friendly accommodations available at the Pioneer and Southwinds cabins. Southwinds has six seasonally available full hookup sites right by the beach, making it easy for guests to enjoy fresh campside breakfast with coffee right before a refreshing swim. You can enjoy views of the Lovewell Reservoir lake at all available campgrounds, but no matter where you stay, be sure to avoid some of the more common camping mistakes that new adventurers often make.
The largest of the park's campgrounds are Willow and Walleye Point. The former includes 128 individual sites, 47 of which support hookups, while the latter has 132, 110 of which are primitive camping areas. You'll find 76 more sites at Cedar Point, which include a fairly even number of primitive and hookup spots. Cottonwood is slightly smaller, with a total of 74 sites — 30 of them have water and electric service, while the rest are primitive. All sites but Cedar Point are equipped with a shower house, and the two northernmost campgrounds, Willow and Cottonwood, are within a short walking distance of one particularly unique park amenity: an archery range.
For cabin rentals, you can reserve one of five primitive sleeper cabins or one of four deluxe units. Two of these deluxe cabins are yurt-style cabins with maximum occupancies of six people, while the other two — Settler and White Rock — can house four and six guests, respectively. All deluxe cabins include a full kitchen and a bathroom, though the yurt-style options have only half baths. Inside all cabins, deluxe or not, you'll find basic amenities like electrical outlets and mattresses, although guests must provide their own towels and bedding. Each cabin also includes an outdoor picnic table, fire ring, and grill. Cabins are rentable at rates between $55 and $140 per night, plus a fixed reservation fee of $13.75.
Enjoy cruising on the water at the Lovewell Reservoir
While you can enjoy a calm, downtempo nature getaway at Lovewell State Park, you'll likely want to pack some swimwear and fishing equipment for your stay. With the 2,900-acre Lovewell Reservoir at your fingertips, you have the opportunity to splash and fish around in "the finest lake in all of Kansas," as one visitor wrote. For starters, the park has a full-service marina for your recreational needs. Not only can you stock up on fishing essentials like tackle, bait, and even boat fuel, but you can also rent out paddle boards to lounge on the water. When you're not in the mood to prepare your own food, try the Lovewell Marina & Grill, which is open between April and September. There, you can get biscuits and gravy, classic breakfast fare, or even a "breakfast pizza" up until 11 a.m. For lunch and dinner hours, options include burgers, sandwiches, and many different types of pizzas.
There are three boat ramps at the state park: two at the marina (close to Walleye Point) and another at Cedar Point. The reservoir sees plenty of traffic, so you can expect to see several vacationers tubing across the water or gliding along the lake in leisurely boat rides. Many anglers also like coming here to fish from a boat or from any one of the four piers at the park. Here, fishers can reel in a variety of catfish, such as channel, blue, and flathead. Other abundant species include crappie, white bass, and walleye. A quick tip for fishers: To keep your fishing rods safe on the go, bring a pool noodle to store them. To complement your boating and fishing trips, you can relax on the swimming beach at Southwinds by taking a dip or doing a bit of sunbathing. There are also several sheltered areas for picnicking throughout the park.
Lovewell State Park is just one of many hidden gems in the Sunflower State — Kansas at large is often overlooked as a vacation destination, but all you have to do is plan a road trip through the flyover state to see secret canyons and historic towns you wouldn't have discovered otherwise.