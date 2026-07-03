Sandwiched Between Omaha And Lincoln Is Nebraska's Highly Underrated City With Park Beauty And Fun Shops

Tucked between the two largest cities in Nebraska, Gretna is often little more than a passing city on the interstate between Omaha and Lincoln. However, those who venture beyond the highway will be welcomed into a fast-growing, underrated urban hub that balances small-town charm with scenic parks, family-friendly attractions, and premier Midwest shopping.

Gretna has transformed into one of Nebraska's fastest-growing cities since its founding in 1886 as a Burlington railroad community, while retaining its welcoming, small-town character. Visitors can spend their mornings strolling picturesque parks before heading over to the bustling Nebraska Crossing outlet mall or browsing the historic downtown's range of shops. Gretna skillfully combines natural beauty with a quaint downtown that makes it the perfect stop when road tripping through the Cornhusker State. Main attractions include everything from the Lee G. Simmons Conservation Park and Wildlife Safari, Nebraska's top-ranked safari park for 2026, to the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum.

Located roughly 30 minutes southwest of Omaha and about 40 minutes from Lincoln, Gretna is easily accessible by car, making driving to town the most common mode of transportation for visitors. Travelers flying into the region typically arrive through Omaha's Eppley Airfield or the Lincoln airport. Gretna's central location even makes it an ideal day trip from either city.