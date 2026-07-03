Sandwiched Between Omaha And Lincoln Is Nebraska's Highly Underrated City With Park Beauty And Fun Shops
Tucked between the two largest cities in Nebraska, Gretna is often little more than a passing city on the interstate between Omaha and Lincoln. However, those who venture beyond the highway will be welcomed into a fast-growing, underrated urban hub that balances small-town charm with scenic parks, family-friendly attractions, and premier Midwest shopping.
Gretna has transformed into one of Nebraska's fastest-growing cities since its founding in 1886 as a Burlington railroad community, while retaining its welcoming, small-town character. Visitors can spend their mornings strolling picturesque parks before heading over to the bustling Nebraska Crossing outlet mall or browsing the historic downtown's range of shops. Gretna skillfully combines natural beauty with a quaint downtown that makes it the perfect stop when road tripping through the Cornhusker State. Main attractions include everything from the Lee G. Simmons Conservation Park and Wildlife Safari, Nebraska's top-ranked safari park for 2026, to the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum.
Located roughly 30 minutes southwest of Omaha and about 40 minutes from Lincoln, Gretna is easily accessible by car, making driving to town the most common mode of transportation for visitors. Travelers flying into the region typically arrive through Omaha's Eppley Airfield or the Lincoln airport. Gretna's central location even makes it an ideal day trip from either city.
Parks, trails, and small town charm in Gretna, Nebraska
Gretna is growing. Roughly 9,100 residents call Gretna home at the time of writing, but the family-friendly environment and proximity to large cities are drawing in more people each year. According to KETV7 Omaha, the town's population is expected to exceed 12,000 by the end of 2026.
Outdoor recreation in Gretna is another major draw of the city. Nearby Eugene T. Mahoney State Park features 690 acres of protected areas and trails. The most popular path in the park is the 2.3-mile Mahoney Short Loop, which one AllTrails reviewer says is "One of the best (8 ft wide) concrete/wooden family-friendly walk/run/stroller/bike paths between Omaha and Lincoln, Nebraska." Gretna Crossing Park is also located in the heart of town and is an ideal place for travelers looking for an expansive area with sports fields and paved trails.
Beyond outdoor recreation, tourists can also indulge in Gretna's bustling shopping scene. Nebraska Crossing shopping mall — one of the Midwest's premier shopping centers — sits just outside downtown Gretna and is only 25-minutes from Omaha, which is a Midwest mecca for arts and food. The 405,926-acre shopping center features over 80 stores and restaurants, including popular shops like Coach, J. Crew, and Kate Spade. Beyond the shopping center, the historic downtown is home to boutique stores. Some favorites include the B Soda Shop and Boutique for locally made apparel and soft drinks, and Gretna Sports Cards for memorabilia and sports collectibles.
Dining and exploring in and around Gretna
Nebraska is known for its brewery scene, and Gretna is home to the highly rated Heavy Brewing Company. With its close proximity to Omaha, Gretna also has restaurants serving up iconic Omaha beef products. One is the upscale Marrow Restaurant, but for something more casual, diners can venture to We'll Smoke You Barbecue for classic Midwest meats and comfort food.
In addition to the expanse of shopping and parks in Gretna, the city offers several attractions for visitors of all ages. In the fall, don't miss Vala's Pupkin Patch and Apple Orchard for seasonal hay rides, corn mazes, rides, and festivals. It is even among the 10 best pumpkin patches in America to visit this fall. During warmer months, the nearby Holy Family Shrine is a peaceful architectural landmark overlooking the Platte River Valley. Werner Park Stadium — home to the Omaha Storm Chasers baseball team — is another great place to go for sports enthusiasts looking to spend an afternoon at the ballpark.
The best time of year to visit Gretna and the surrounding area depends on the type of experience you're seeking. Spring and summer bring ideal weather for outdoor recreation, while autumn is arguably the most popular season to visit, thanks to the colorful foliage and nearby agri-tourism destinations like Vala's. Holiday shopping at Nebraska Crossing makes the destination stay busy even in the colder months.