10 Best Pumpkin Patches In America To Visit This Fall
A pumpkin patch is rarely just about the pumpkins. For many families, local pumpkin patches are annual destinations for family photographs, fall fun, and memories that will last a lifetime. Today, pumpkin patches offer much more than gourds. A 2024 Seattle Times article pointed out that "pumpkins have exploded as modern cultural icons, driven in part by the pumpkin spice craze" and families are now able to "spend a whole day at the pumpkin patch, with activities that cater to visitors of all ages." It's true. Pumpkin patches have become seasonal playgrounds with general stores, corn mazes, petting zoos, and much more that keep visitors coming back year after year. Whether you're hunting for the perfect carving pumpkin or you want to make a pumpkin pie, pumpkin patches are the culmination of everything people love about fall.
In this guide, you'll find a coast-to-coast roundup of ten of the very best pumpkin patches across America. These farms and orchards are presented in no particular order, but each offers something special, from award-winning corn mazes to hundred-year histories. Get ready to discover the patches worth planning a trip to this year, and, hopefully, one of them is near you!
Underwood Family Farms — Moorpark, California
Just an hour outside Los Angeles, Underwood Family Farms transforms into a self-proclaimed "Pumpkin Patch Wonderland" every fall. Ranked as the top thing to do in Moorpark on Tripadvisor, this farm has spent over 40 years building a reputation as one of California's premier year-round agritourism destinations. The star attraction during the autumn season is its annual Fall Harvest Festival, which in 2025 takes place on weekends between September 26 and October 25. Each weekend has a theme, including Wild West Weekend and Antique Tractor Weekend, giving visitors reasons to return multiple times per season. Tickets are priced at $25 per person presale, $30 if purchased after September 24, and $32 at the gate.
Visitors can climb aboard tractor-drawn wagon rides, find their way through a corn maze, and enjoy food vendors serving everything from apple cider to corn on the cob. For families with young children, there is also an Animal Center and playground equipment to keep little ones entertained. On weekdays when the Fall Harvest Festival isn't occurring, Underwood Family Farms offers pumpkin tours for $9 per person or educational pumpkin tours for $11 per person. Each tour includes a baby sugar pumpkin for all guests.
Dallas Arboretum's Pumpkin Village — Dallas, Texas
In the heart of the ninth-largest city in America, the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden proves that finding fall magic doesn't require taking a back road. Annually, the center hosts its popular Autumn at the Arboretum festival, complete with its crown jewel, the Pumpkin Village. Visitors are greeted by more than 100,000 pumpkins, gourds, and squash that transform the Arboretum's 66 acres into a whimsical fall wonderland. Every year, a different artisan designs the elaborate displays, from pumpkin houses you can walk through to pumpkin-picking patches that are straight out of a storybook. For 2025, the Arboretum tapped Oaxacan artists Jacobo and María Ángeles, who have created "an unforgettable journey that blends heritage, artistry, and the vibrant spirit of autumn." This year's event runs from September 20 through November 2, with daytime admission running $21.95 for adults and $17.95 for children ages 2 to 12. Kids under 2 are free.
For many Dallas locals, a trip to the Pumpkin Village has become a must-visit fall tradition, and for out-of-towners, it's worth planning a trip just to see how a botanical garden can reimagine itself for the season. There's also more to do than taking pumpkin photos all day long. A Chron article shared that guests "can enjoy seasonal programming throughout the Autumn at the Arboretum event including trick-or-treating, a petting zoo, live music, guided pumpkin hikes, seasonal cooking demonstrations and more."
Siegel's Cottonwood Farm — Lockport, Illinois
Just under an hour southwest of Chicago, you'll find Siegel's Cottonwood Farm. This family-run farm has been welcoming visitors since 1909. What began as a working family farm has evolved into one of the Midwest's most popular fall destinations, with fourth-generation farmer Kaity planning to continue her family's legacy into the future. The farm's annual Pumpkin Fest is one of its premier events every year. Visitors can explore 49 attractions, from corn mazes and the Ghost Town Railroad to a spiderweb playground and pig races. Families can also meet the farm's 200 animals! Plus, 13 different food and beverage venues are scattered throughout the property.
For those looking to make a day of it, Siegel's truly has something for everyone. One reviewer raved on Tripadvisor, "So much to do, exceptionally clean, excellent staff, I can go on and on. Would definitely recommend this place over other local places we have patronized in the past for a day of clean family fun." Weekday admission for 2025 starts at $19.95 per guest, while weekends and Columbus Day are priced from $29.95. Full weekend passes are also available starting at $41.95. And, if you're up for a long weekend of Chicagoland fall fun, don't miss the world's longest corn maze at Richardson Farm, some 90 minutes north of Lockport.
The Great Pumpkin Farm — Clarence, New York
Just about half an hour from Buffalo, the Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence, New York, has been hosting fall visitors since the mid-1990s. While the patch is, perhaps, best known for holding the Guinness World Record for growing the first 1,000-pound pumpkin, it offers far more than oversized produce. One of its most popular attractions is the pumpkin cannon, which shoots shoe-sized pumpkins "thousands of feet" into the woods, to the delight of Saturday and Sunday visitors. This year's fall season runs from September 13 through October 31. Weekdays offer free entry, but weekend tickets are required at $25 per person and $18 for seniors over age 65. Each weekend has a theme, including Armed Forces appreciation and Zombies in the Corn Maze.
In addition to picking pumpkins, Great Pumpkin Farm guests can enjoy a full festival experience with the aforementioned corn maze, rides, a petting zoo, the "Boo Barn", various trains, and more. Reviewers have great things to say about the event, with one Google reviewer saying it "was the best pumpkin farm we have ever been to. My kids loved all the photo ops and fun pumpkin displays. I highly recommend stopping here." Another Google user said, "I went for the first time and was impressed by the decoration of the pumpkins and the different activities they offer, totally recommended." For those in western New York or southern Ontario, the Great Pumpkin Farm is an easy and fun fall day trip.
Craven Farm — Snohomish, Washington
Located in the scenic Snohomish Valley about 40 minutes northeast of Seattle, Craven Farm is a beloved fall destination in Washington State. With nearly 1,000 Google reviews and a 4.4-star rating, guests love this classic pumpkin patch experience, complete with some fun extras. One reviewer by the name of Carter Gray said, "Definitely worth the drive from Bellevue. We have been going to Snohomish and Monroe for the last 11 years for family pictures...Really cool place with amazing family friendly vibes!!!" Another long-time guest, Agnieszka A, wrote about how this farm has become part of their family's everyday life, "We've been going to Craven since my kids were little. Now my teenager works there ... We love their chili in a bread bowl, corn on a cob, cheese curds and mini doughnuts."
One of the cornerstones of Craven Farm is its annual themed corn maze. This year's design, "Alice in Pumpkinland," leads visitors down the rabbit hole into an autumnal twist on Lewis Carroll's classic tale, "Alice in Wonderland." Guests can also hop on the cow train, play a round of mini golf, or even try a match of human foosball. Entry to Craven Farm is free, with individual attractions priced à la carte. Activity wristbands are available for families who want to make a full day of it, with pricing for 2025 available soon. The farm also hosts special ticketed events throughout the season, like this year's Oktoberfest on September 20.
Vala's Pumpkin Patch — Gretna, Nebraska
Located just about 20 miles from Omaha in Gretna, Nebraska, Vala's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard has built a popular Great Plains agrotourism experience over the past 40 years. What began as a small family operation is now a sprawling 450-acre autumn playground that employs thousands of seasonal workers each fall season. Vala's offers more than 50 attractions, plus live entertainment. Visitors can ride a classic carousel, take the Pumpkin Creek Train Ride, walk through the haunted farmhouse, and take part in dozens of other activities. One guest who traveled from California gushed on Tripadvisor, "Wow ... This place is expansive and awesome! ... Some highlights to mention are apple picking down at the orchard, pumpkin sculptures, dead pirates band, the storybook village, cemetery miniature golf, and be sure to visit their pie factory. Some of the best pie in the world is here."
In addition to season-long attractions, Vala's an Apple & Cider Festival, where guests can enjoy fresh-pressed cider and food pairings, alongside limited-time photo ops. Admission in 2025 ranges from $24.99 to $42.99 per ticket, depending on the date and package you choose. Season passes are also available starting at $64.99 for weekdays only. Children aged 2 and under are admitted for free. There are also various food and cider packages available for an additional fee. Vala's Pumpkin Patch and Apple Orchard is a bucket list-worthy fall destination for locals and travelers alike.
Jumbo's Pumpkin Patch — Middletown, Maryland
Situated in the rolling hills of Middletown, Maryland, near the beautiful Washington Monument State Park, and just about an hour from both Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, Jumbo's Pumpkin Patch has been a regional favorite since 1994. What began as a small, pick-your-own pumpkin operation with just an acre and a half of pumpkins has grown into a self-described "pumpkin paradise" with a devoted following and numerous positive reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor. One guest wrote on Yelp, "This was tons of fun even for adults who are kids at heart! The drive from D.C. to Middletown during this time of year is gorgeous — the highway is lined with tall, colorful trees." Another Yelp user echoed the sentiment that adults will love Jumbo's, too, writing, "Had an amazing time here!! We drank hot cider, ate funnel cakes, got lost in the corn maze and picked pumpkins. Had a blast with the gals! Plenty of fun for the kids. I plan to return here next year with my 3 year old niece."
This particular farm combines the classic fall pumpkin-picking experience with a calendar of creative events. Visitors can sign up for activities like "Build Your Own Pumpkin Succulent," "Story Time With Animal Encounters," or even take part in a quirky goat yoga session. The Fall Festival — the main event of the season — begins on September 20, 2025. Tickets are $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors, and $10 for military and first responders. Visitors can purchase add-on activities like pony rides for $7 per rider and face painting for $4 a child.
Cool Patch Pumpkins — Dixon, California
Cool Patch Pumpkins is located in Dixon, California, about 30 minutes west of Sacramento and an hour-and-a-half from San Francisco. This pumpkin patch is home to one of the most well-known attractions in the fall travel world: A record-breaking corn maze. Featured in major news outlets like the Los Angeles Times, the maze was referred to as a "test of the human psyche." It challenges even the most seasoned puzzle-solvers, making it a destination in its own right, even without pumpkins. Rest assured, however, that the famous corn maze is only part of the experience. Cool Patch has a full lineup of family-friendly activities like the Hay Castle, the Corn Bath, and food vendors on Friday nights, Saturdays, and Sundays throughout the season.
Regarding the pumpkins themselves, this farm is unique in that it offers both edible pumpkins for cooking and baking and non-edible options for fall décor. One Google reviewer shared, "Awesome place! We went a few years ago and still can't forget it when fall arrives. The best pumpkin patch site. Lots of things to do like climb their hay pyramid, play in their corn bath/pool, huge corn maze." Admission for 2025 is $22 per person to enter the corn maze, while general pumpkin patch access is free. Pumpkins are priced by size and variety, with over 50 varieties available. And, if you're looking ahead to Northern California fun during the holiday season, make sure you check out the snow inside the San Francisco Hyatt Regency. Yes, you read that correctly.
Stokoe Farms — Scottsville, New York
Established in 1812, Stokoe Farms has been part of the Scottsville community for more than two centuries, evolving into a year-round stop for families in the region. Located just 30 minutes south of Rochester (which boasts an exciting reinvented downtown neighborhood), the farm is best known for its annual Harvest Festival, which has been running for 25 years. During the autumn season, the farm offers a traditional pumpkin patch, wagon rides, a "Dinosaur Discovery Trail," and the area's largest petting zoo — the headliner here is the Roo Ranch, where guests can meet Pippy Squeak the joey! The farm is also home to a variety of food options, including Stokoe's "famous apple cider donuts" and the Old Barn Grill.
On Tripadvisor, Stokoe Farms has earned 32 five-star reviews out of 47, with many visitors praising the friendly staff and wide variety of attractions. One user called Nylady1717 said, "What an amazing place to take your family! I have taken my grandkids for numerous events. We have gone every year for at least 10 years for a Christmas tree. We go for sunflower pictures, pumpkins and car shows." There are three ticket packages available for the 2025 Harvest Fest, with children under 2 admitted free. General admission is $21.99 in advance and $24.99 at the gate, "Farmtastic" is $34.99 before the event and $37.99 at the gate, and "The Whole Hog" costs $39.99 presale and $44.99 at the gate. One of the things that sets Stokoe Farms apart from other pumpkin patches is its year-round events. During the holidays, it transforms into a Christmas tree haven, with cut-your-own pricing set at $68.
Tuttle Orchards — Greenfield, Indiana
Just 30 minutes east of downtown Indianapolis, Tuttle Orchards has been welcoming visitors since 1928. With a 4.7-star rating and over 800 Google reviews, this fourth-generation family farm is a cornerstone of central Indiana's fall season. One Google reviewer wrote, "Love this place so much especially during fall!! They have the BEST apple cider as well as fresh cakes and everything else you can think of." Tuttle's pumpkin patch offers 20 acres of decorative pumpkins (like the Cinderella pumpkin variety!), gooseneck gourds, various squash, and mini pumpkins between $2 and $12 apiece. Visitors can also wander through the farm's corn maze, enjoy narrated wagon rides, and play seasonal yard games, making the farm a full afternoon outing.
In addition to its annual fall festivities, Tuttle Orchards' Farm Store stocks more than 2,000 products year-round. Shoppers can find everything from seasonal produce and Tuttle's cider to Indiana artisan crafts and gourmet groceries. Many visitors stop by throughout the year to sample these wares even outside of pumpkin season. Parking and general admission to the farm are free, though certain activities may have an additional charge. While you're in the area, consider making the 50-minute drive to nearby Franklin, where you can enjoy artsy energy and snag great vintage finds.
Methodology
To create this roundup of America's best pumpkin patches, we looked for destinations with long histories (like Stokoe and Tuttle) or unique features (like the 1,000-pound pumpkin). We also looked for spots that have been featured in national media, like Cool Patch's corn maze. We also used review platforms, such as Tripadvisor, Google, and Yelp, to find farms with consistently positive visitor feedback.