10 Best Pumpkin Patches In America To Visit This Fall

A pumpkin patch is rarely just about the pumpkins. For many families, local pumpkin patches are annual destinations for family photographs, fall fun, and memories that will last a lifetime. Today, pumpkin patches offer much more than gourds. A 2024 Seattle Times article pointed out that "pumpkins have exploded as modern cultural icons, driven in part by the pumpkin spice craze" and families are now able to "spend a whole day at the pumpkin patch, with activities that cater to visitors of all ages." It's true. Pumpkin patches have become seasonal playgrounds with general stores, corn mazes, petting zoos, and much more that keep visitors coming back year after year. Whether you're hunting for the perfect carving pumpkin or you want to make a pumpkin pie, pumpkin patches are the culmination of everything people love about fall.

In this guide, you'll find a coast-to-coast roundup of ten of the very best pumpkin patches across America. These farms and orchards are presented in no particular order, but each offers something special, from award-winning corn mazes to hundred-year histories. Get ready to discover the patches worth planning a trip to this year, and, hopefully, one of them is near you!