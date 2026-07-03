The World's Longest Floating Boardwalk Is A PNW Lake Oasis Surrounded By Local Eats And A Vibrant Downtown

When it comes to destinations in the Pacific Northwest, Washington and Oregon tend to get the lion's share of the attention, and for good reason: Both states are blessed with an arresting array of outdoor attractions that range from ocean beaches to rainforests and scenic volcanic peaks. That said, often-overlooked Idaho is also a treasure trove of rugged outdoor gems and cool towns that act as perfect home bases for exploration, including Coeur d'Alene.

Situated in the state's northern panhandle, this city of nearly 60,000 residents sits on the shores of the lake that shares its name. It's here where you'll also find the Coeur d'Alene Resort, a luxury golf and spa complex nestled right on the water. While guests flock to the resort for its high-end comfort and services and myriad opportunities for recreation, it is also famous for its floating boardwalk, which — at least according to the World Record Academy — is recognized as being the longest in the world.

Stretching for some 3,300 feet (¾ of a mile), this floating structure is also 12 feet wide and encircles the marina, an arched bridge, picnic tables, and its own bar. It was constructed in 1985 and remains one of the city's signature attractions, allowing visitors to experience the tranquility and beauty of the lake up close. It's also conveniently located near downtown, offering easy access to a number of top-notch restaurants, bars, cafes, and more. "Great little walk around the longest floating boardwalk in the world. The nice weather helped and the views were stunning," wrote one visitor on Tripadvisor, while this reviewer remarked, "Perfect evening walk."