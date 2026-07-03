The World's Longest Floating Boardwalk Is A PNW Lake Oasis Surrounded By Local Eats And A Vibrant Downtown
When it comes to destinations in the Pacific Northwest, Washington and Oregon tend to get the lion's share of the attention, and for good reason: Both states are blessed with an arresting array of outdoor attractions that range from ocean beaches to rainforests and scenic volcanic peaks. That said, often-overlooked Idaho is also a treasure trove of rugged outdoor gems and cool towns that act as perfect home bases for exploration, including Coeur d'Alene.
Situated in the state's northern panhandle, this city of nearly 60,000 residents sits on the shores of the lake that shares its name. It's here where you'll also find the Coeur d'Alene Resort, a luxury golf and spa complex nestled right on the water. While guests flock to the resort for its high-end comfort and services and myriad opportunities for recreation, it is also famous for its floating boardwalk, which — at least according to the World Record Academy — is recognized as being the longest in the world.
Stretching for some 3,300 feet (¾ of a mile), this floating structure is also 12 feet wide and encircles the marina, an arched bridge, picnic tables, and its own bar. It was constructed in 1985 and remains one of the city's signature attractions, allowing visitors to experience the tranquility and beauty of the lake up close. It's also conveniently located near downtown, offering easy access to a number of top-notch restaurants, bars, cafes, and more. "Great little walk around the longest floating boardwalk in the world. The nice weather helped and the views were stunning," wrote one visitor on Tripadvisor, while this reviewer remarked, "Perfect evening walk."
Soak up the views from Idaho's iconic floating boardwalk
The Coeur d'Alene Resort's roots go back to 1965, when it opened its doors as the North Shore Inn. Over the years, it has undergone several renovations, including the construction of the 18-story Lake Tower in 1986, and today the resort offers full spa services along with an excellent par-71 golf course where you'll need a boat to reach the 14th Hole.
In addition to luxury accommodations, the resort's chief selling point is its location in a city often referred to as the "Playground of the Pacific Northwest." Coeur d'Alene is thick with opportunities for boating, biking, hiking, fishing, paddling, ziplining, and rafting, as well as the chance to visit Silverwood Theme Park, which boasts over 70 rides. You can also experience the lake from one of the boats operated by Lake Coeur d'Alene Cruises, which garners rave reviews from customers, including this 5-star rating on Google Maps. "I highly recommend this cruise to anyone visiting Coeur d'Alene! For us, everything went perfectly; the cruise left right on time, lasted about 2 hours, and was filled with great music, food, and drinks."
However, to really get a feel for the place, a visit to the floating boardwalk is a must, and it also makes for a photo-rich environment. "As we were walking on it, I snapped a few shots of the boats and their blue covering. I thought the contrast with the amazing clouds was cool," wrote photographer Len Saltier on his blog Lens Eye View Photography. "Great way to get out on the water and explore the lake," observed one Yelp user, a sentiment echoed by another reviewer, who wrote, "There's nothing more tranquil than to be walking at sunset and have the sun glistening off the water."
Dine, drink, and shop near the floating boardwalk
The floating boardwalk's location in Coeur d'Alene's buzzing downtown means you're always within a short walk of some of Coeur d'Alene's best eateries and watering holes. For fine dining on the waterfront, try Beverly's, which is part of the resort property. "Everything about this place is amazing," raved a recent customer on Google Maps, " everything from drinks, food, service, and atmosphere were all top tier." However, you don't have to splurge to enjoy some of Coeur d'Alene's most beloved food. Hudson's Hamburgers has been slinging down-home burgers and fries since 1907 and is renowned not just for its filling, quality fare but also for its friendly service and very low prices.
When it comes time to wet your whistle, there are several good bars in the neighborhood. The Boardwalk Bar offers both patio and grass seating with views of the lake and is particularly nice in the summer. For a local experience, head to Coeur d'Alene institution, the Iron Horse, which offers cold drinks, pub grub, live music, and pool. "Great place to eat, or drink, or both at the same dang time," reported this customer in Google Maps, while another noted, "Absolutely the best bar downtown! Great staff, great food, reasonable prices, outside seating with the best views."
You can also pick up some souvenirs at one of the scores of shops downtown. Figpickels Toy Emporium is packed with classic toys and novelties. Lucky Monkey sells funky gifts and cool clothes, while the Cisco's Gallery features Native American and western art along with antiques and artifacts. Coeur d'Alene is about 40 minutes from Spokane International Airport (GEG), and for more of Idaho's seductive splendor, check out St. Maries, an underrated city surrounded by mountains, rivers, and lakes.