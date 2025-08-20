Hidden In A Lush Valley Is An Underrated Adventurous Idaho City Surrounded By Mountains, Rivers, And Lakes

From camping to skiing, Idaho is a paradise for outdoor recreation and has more public land than almost every other state. Over 2.5 million acres of this land — including many of the Gem State's lakes, rivers, and deep forests — are tucked away in the Panhandle. While this region of the state has world-famous golf resorts, hotels, and restaurants in Coeur d'Alene, smaller, off-the-beaten-path cities provide a local vibe for travelers who love the outdoors away from the growing tourist crowd.

One of these cities, St. Maries (pronounced as Saint Marys), is nestled in the St. Joe valley at the confluence of two rivers, approximately one hour south of Coeur d'Alene. Once a former transportation and steamship hub, St. Maries has retained a rugged, rustic charm (like the nearby St. Joe Mountains) as a logging town for over a century. However, once you start to explore the area in a little more detail, you'll find a community as welcoming as it is beautiful and a fabulous place to get away from the hustle and bustle. You'll find miles of adventures on trails, scenic rivers, and gorgeous lakes to explore around the "Hidden Jewel of the Gem State."

St. Maries was the first rural community in Idaho to receive the Uniquely Idaho grant for rural tourism and to improve small businesses aimed at developing the local tourism industry. The small city of roughly 2,500 residents has four seasons, with plenty to do all year once you unplug and head outside. However, the biggest draw of the year is the city's Paul Bunyan Days festival, attracting nearly 27,000 visitors during Labor Day weekend.