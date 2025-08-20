Hidden In A Lush Valley Is An Underrated Adventurous Idaho City Surrounded By Mountains, Rivers, And Lakes
From camping to skiing, Idaho is a paradise for outdoor recreation and has more public land than almost every other state. Over 2.5 million acres of this land — including many of the Gem State's lakes, rivers, and deep forests — are tucked away in the Panhandle. While this region of the state has world-famous golf resorts, hotels, and restaurants in Coeur d'Alene, smaller, off-the-beaten-path cities provide a local vibe for travelers who love the outdoors away from the growing tourist crowd.
One of these cities, St. Maries (pronounced as Saint Marys), is nestled in the St. Joe valley at the confluence of two rivers, approximately one hour south of Coeur d'Alene. Once a former transportation and steamship hub, St. Maries has retained a rugged, rustic charm (like the nearby St. Joe Mountains) as a logging town for over a century. However, once you start to explore the area in a little more detail, you'll find a community as welcoming as it is beautiful and a fabulous place to get away from the hustle and bustle. You'll find miles of adventures on trails, scenic rivers, and gorgeous lakes to explore around the "Hidden Jewel of the Gem State."
St. Maries was the first rural community in Idaho to receive the Uniquely Idaho grant for rural tourism and to improve small businesses aimed at developing the local tourism industry. The small city of roughly 2,500 residents has four seasons, with plenty to do all year once you unplug and head outside. However, the biggest draw of the year is the city's Paul Bunyan Days festival, attracting nearly 27,000 visitors during Labor Day weekend.
Outdoor activities in St. Maries, Idaho
Although steamships are no longer the main way to visit St. Maries, the city and the neighboring St. Joe River are can't-miss destinations for playing on the pure waters of the Panhandle. Dip your canoe, kayak, or personal watercraft in the "shadowy St. Joe" at Aqua Park downtown, and begin your trip up or down the highest navigable river in the world. If you'd prefer to canoe or cruise the day away on a picturesque mountain lake, cruise up to the beautifully forested Heyburn State Park, the oldest state park in the Northwest, just to the west of St. Maries. Here, rent all of the water sports gear you need to splash the day away, including personal kayaks and paddleboards. Moreover, the park has three RV and tent campgrounds with full amenities, including water, electricity, full bathrooms, fire rings, and easy access to all three lakes. However, note that the Chatcolet boat launch is currently closed, and the only launch site currently open is at Rocky Point Marina.
Approximately one hour east of St. Maries on the St. Joe River, you'll find pristine country and incredible fly fishing, especially using dry flies, and whitewater rafting above the small town of Avery. The Idaho Fly Fishing Company is right on the river, and per Google Reviews, is well worth a stop for an ice cream as well as an incredible assortment of flies. If you're looking for someone to take care of the legwork, local guides and outfitters, including White Pine Outfitters and ROW Adventures, will get you to monstrous cutthroats as big as your smile.
Mountain and trail adventures await in St. Maries
For hikers, hunters, and off-road enthusiasts, St. Maries is an excellent base to cover the region and the southern part of Lake Coeur d'Alene. Despite being a small city, there are plenty of amenities. Blue Goose Sporting Goods will have what you need for your adventures in the mountains or on the water. You'll also find a full grocery store, making it easy to stock up on food before heading into the rugged Idaho backcountry.
Nearby, the legendary Hiawatha Trail, a gorgeous stretch of former railroad infrastructure, runs across the rugged Panhandle. However, if you're looking to step it up a notch, the Trail of the Coeur d'Alenes begins on the Coeur d'Alene reservation in Plummer and stretches for 73 miles through Heyburn State Park and deep into the St. Joe National Forest. During North Idaho's long and snowy winter months, the Bitterroot Mountains receive tons of snow, and hundreds of miles of old logging roads and trails turn into a winter paradise for snowmobilers, cross-country skiers, or snowshoers. Just outside of town, you'll find the Xmas Hills, complete with a warming hut and restrooms to keep you comfy despite the cold.
While you can take a leisurely boat cruise from Coeur d'Alene to St. Maries, the quickest way to go south is by car. If you're flying in, Spokane Airport (GEG) is approximately 90 minutes away, depending on the roads. No matter which route you take from the largest city in the Inland Northwest, whether you pass by idyllic Coeur d'Alene or the lush, rolling hills of the Palouse, you'll have a gorgeous way to kick off or finish your journey through the unspoiled Panhandle.