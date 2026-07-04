Florida's Coastal Town Outside Fort Myers Is A Lesser-Known Fishing Haven With Scenic Trails
When it comes to sun-splashed splendor in the United States, it's hard to beat Florida. After all, the Sunshine State boasts 1,350 miles of coastline dotted with sandy beaches, palm trees, idyllic communities, and bustling cities that attract both holidaymakers and retirees. One such spot is Fort Myers, on Florida's west coast, which is home to more than 100,000 residents. Given the often-ideal weather (hurricanes excluded) and beautiful surroundings, there is good reason people move to the area, but if you're looking for something a bit quieter and under-the-radar, just head further west to the southern tip of Pine Island, where you'll find the settlement of St. James City.
Originally a tiny fishing outpost, this small town is known for its natural beauty, amazing fishing, colorful houses, and plenty of canals. It also exudes the kind of "Old Florida" charm that is getting harder and harder to find these days. Not only is St. James City a great place to hook into fish, but it also boasts nearby hiking trails and some top-notch bird watching. In addition, it's home to a few eateries and watering holes that will be a welcome sight after a day spent playing on the water or hitting the trail.
That said, St. James City isn't a place you go for the hopping nightlife. It offers plenty of peace and quiet, which is surely much of its charm. "There is one road on and off the island. Two grocery stores, a couple gas stations. As long as you can mostly stay on the island it's great," reported one local on Reddit. "It's nice there," wrote another. "Really quiet. Small town. And great fishing."
Land the fish of a lifetime in St. James City
Like nearby Goodland — a fishing village with a vibrant culture and seafood — angling has always been a draw on and around Pine Island, Florida's largest island by landmass. In fact, one of St. James City's earliest settlers, John Smith, was drawn to the place because of its rich fishing grounds.
Today, visitors can still take part in this tradition by grabbing a rod and reel and going after some true trophy-sized specimens. Anglers can expect to catch a number of species, including snook, redfish, trout, as well as the highly sought-after tarpon. "It hasn't been uncommon to get 30 fish in a trip that we could sort through for 10-15 to bring home," reported one skipper on the fishing website, Captain Experiences. "Been out every day," wrote another. "Now is the time for huge snook. Sharks, Goliath grouper and tarpon are easy to catch right now. The bite will stay that way for a while."
Several well-reviewed charters operate out of St. James City. Unrivaled Charters LLC enjoys a perfect 5-star rating on Google with plenty of satisfied customers. "Captain Kyle was absolutely amazing," raved one angler. "We caught a ton of fish, and he took us to several spots offshore." Another local charter company is Pine Island Sportsfishing, which had this happy guest on Tripadvisor gushing, "2 stellar days of fishing. We caught 11 species of fish."
Hike, eat, and drink in St. James City
While you're in St. James City, make sure to take a hike along the St. Jude Trail. This mile-long stroll through part of the St. Jude Preserve — a 386-acre stretch of nature with mangrove forests lining the southern shores of Pine Island — not only takes you through this unique ecosystem, but is also a chance to spot a number of birds. Also make sure to keep your eyes open for the gopher tortoises that call the area home. Just next door is the Galt Nature Preserve, where you can also walk along the 2.5 miles of trails and boardwalks, and — if you're lucky — catch sight of alligators, bald eagles, or, on rare occasions, a bobcat.
Florida is known as a destination for foodies, with a growing number of Michelin stars awarded across the state. While you won't find one of these in St. James City, you can still get down with a good, locally-prepared meal at one of the places along the canals. The Waterfront Marina & Restaurant offers waterfront vistas along with seafood entrees such as crab cakes and grouper tacos. "Cozy family-style restaurant with excellent staff and very delicious food," wrote this reviewer on Google Maps. "Along with the great marina view, you feel like home." Another local staple is Phuzzy's Boat Shack, which features fresh seafood, live music, cold beer, lots of rum, and a funky bar that oozes Old Florida ambiance.
St. James City is just an hour's drive from the Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) outside of Fort Myers. For more excellent fishing in the Sunshine State, check out the lakes with the highest-quality freshwater fishing in Florida.