Florida's Coastal Town Outside Fort Myers Is A Lesser-Known Fishing Haven With Scenic Trails

When it comes to sun-splashed splendor in the United States, it's hard to beat Florida. After all, the Sunshine State boasts 1,350 miles of coastline dotted with sandy beaches, palm trees, idyllic communities, and bustling cities that attract both holidaymakers and retirees. One such spot is Fort Myers, on Florida's west coast, which is home to more than 100,000 residents. Given the often-ideal weather (hurricanes excluded) and beautiful surroundings, there is good reason people move to the area, but if you're looking for something a bit quieter and under-the-radar, just head further west to the southern tip of Pine Island, where you'll find the settlement of St. James City.

Originally a tiny fishing outpost, this small town is known for its natural beauty, amazing fishing, colorful houses, and plenty of canals. It also exudes the kind of "Old Florida" charm that is getting harder and harder to find these days. Not only is St. James City a great place to hook into fish, but it also boasts nearby hiking trails and some top-notch bird watching. In addition, it's home to a few eateries and watering holes that will be a welcome sight after a day spent playing on the water or hitting the trail.

That said, St. James City isn't a place you go for the hopping nightlife. It offers plenty of peace and quiet, which is surely much of its charm. "There is one road on and off the island. Two grocery stores, a couple gas stations. As long as you can mostly stay on the island it's great," reported one local on Reddit. "It's nice there," wrote another. "Really quiet. Small town. And great fishing."