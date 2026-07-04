Between Tampa And Fort Myers Is Florida's Former Cattle Ranch Transformed Into A Hiking Haven With Wildlife

If you're looking to get away from the built-up sprawl of Tampa or Fort Myers, you can make a day trip from one of these cities to Southwest Florida's native habitats. In the pastures between Florida's coastal towns, you'll find natural creeks, prairies, and wildflowers. The Gilley Creek Tract of the Edward W. Chance Reserve combines access to some of this unspoiled terrain with a mission to protect and restore the plants and animals that live there. Once a cattle ranch, now you can come to explore its more than a dozen miles of hiking and cycling trails, while at the same time appreciating the native plants, grazers, and birds that can thrive here as a result of restoration efforts.

One Google reviewer describes the Gilley Creek Tract as a "fine slice of old Florida." That impression might come from the fact that the tract showcases the wilder, pre-commercial side of Florida, with scrubby flatwoods and palmettos giving the scenery a historic quality. It wasn't always that way, though. According to the Southwest Florida Water Management District (SFWMD), which manages the reserve, the land used to be part of Rutland Ranch, a cattle ranch with large swaths of the land dedicated to growing crops along Gilley Creek. Significant amounts of water were diverted for agriculture tied to the ranch, and part of the SFWMD's mission after acquiring the property was to replenish the water supply, in addition to restoring the habitats and wildlife. Some areas are still used for cattle grazing, so you may cross paths with some cows during a hike. But cows are hardly the most exciting animals you might encounter in the reserve.