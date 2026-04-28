Between Tampa And Tallahassee Is A Scenic Florida State Park For Hiking Trails, Fishing, And Biking

Florida's Nature Coast is a wild and unspoiled region of quiet towns, pristine flora and fauna, and protected parks along the Sunshine State's northeastern coast. One of these parks is Cedar Key Scrub State Reserve, a natural wonderland about 2.5 hours from both Tampa and Tallahassee. The over 5,000-acre state park is located along State Road 24, which ends on Cedar Key, a quaint town off the Florida Coast with historic charm. Just a few miles from the island is the park, which earned its name from both Cedar Key and the rare Florida scrub ecosystem. The Florida scrub is a sandy landscape where unique shrubs and oak trees thrive, and it's also the habitat of the rare, endangered Florida scrub jay. Cedar Key Scrub State Reserve is a site on the Florida Birding Trail and draws visitors to its remote expanse for hiking, biking, fishing, kayaking, and wildlife spotting.

The park is bisected by the Levy County Road 347 and divided into eastern and western portions, with about 13 miles of sand and dirt trails winding through the reserve. While the park does not have any beaches, you can still get out on the water in the marshes and creeks by kayak or canoe. Anglers are also drawn to the reserve's watery expanses, which shelter several saltwater species, from redfish to flounder.

Cedar Key Scrub State Reserve is open year-round from 8 a.m. to sunset and is free to visit. While the park is rustic with few amenities, the nearby town of Cedar Key brims with accommodations, dining, shopping, and activities. The best way to get to the park is to fly into the nearest major airport in Gainesville, Florida's best college city, which is a nearly 1.5-hour drive east.