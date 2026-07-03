New York's 1980s Surf Motel Has Been Transformed Into A Chic Boutique Retreat That Just Opened This May

On the eastern end of New York's Long Island, Montauk has a wild Atlantic coastline that has drawn surfers since the mid-20th century in hopes of catching some of the East Coast's best waves. In addition to its status as a major New York fishing port, the town has long been a beloved summertime haven for New Yorkers. In May 2026, a new addition to Montauk's hospitality scene debuted. Combining the town's surf tradition with chic and creative design, Hotel Corduroy was transformed from the former Sunset Montauk, a low-key surf motel built in the 1980s. While the original trio of whitewashed buildings remains, the interiors have been completely refreshed with a coastal-inspired color palette of blues, greens, and coral tones.

The hotel centers on a spacious grassy lawn dotted with couches and fire pits for cozy summertime gatherings under the stars. A short walk away is Sunset Beach, where the hotel maintains a private beach area for guests. There are also complimentary bikes that make it easy to explore town or head to Montauk's famed ocean beaches for surfing, fishing, or sunbathing.

Hotel Corduroy is about a three-hour drive or a three-and-a-half-hour train ride from New York City. If you're flying, the nearest airport is Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP), one of America's best small airports. The hotel operates seasonally from late April through early November, but the best time for prime beach weather is June through September.