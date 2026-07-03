New York's 1980s Surf Motel Has Been Transformed Into A Chic Boutique Retreat That Just Opened This May
On the eastern end of New York's Long Island, Montauk has a wild Atlantic coastline that has drawn surfers since the mid-20th century in hopes of catching some of the East Coast's best waves. In addition to its status as a major New York fishing port, the town has long been a beloved summertime haven for New Yorkers. In May 2026, a new addition to Montauk's hospitality scene debuted. Combining the town's surf tradition with chic and creative design, Hotel Corduroy was transformed from the former Sunset Montauk, a low-key surf motel built in the 1980s. While the original trio of whitewashed buildings remains, the interiors have been completely refreshed with a coastal-inspired color palette of blues, greens, and coral tones.
The hotel centers on a spacious grassy lawn dotted with couches and fire pits for cozy summertime gatherings under the stars. A short walk away is Sunset Beach, where the hotel maintains a private beach area for guests. There are also complimentary bikes that make it easy to explore town or head to Montauk's famed ocean beaches for surfing, fishing, or sunbathing.
Hotel Corduroy is about a three-hour drive or a three-and-a-half-hour train ride from New York City. If you're flying, the nearest airport is Long Island MacArthur Airport (ISP), one of America's best small airports. The hotel operates seasonally from late April through early November, but the best time for prime beach weather is June through September.
A stylish stay at Hotel Corduroy
Montauk has long been a dreamy bohemian hamlet, and legendary artists and musicians such as Andy Warhol and Mick Jagger once escaped to this free-spirited Long Island haven. Hotel Corduroy reflects that creative energy through accommodations filled with contemporary art and design details. Unique touches across the 29 rooms and suites include in-room cassette players, a cassette library in the lobby, and walls hung with framed surf photographs. The compact Beacon Rooms are well-suited for couples or solo travelers, while some of the larger Sounder Rooms offer partial water views from picture windows. Families and groups of friends may prefer one of the spacious suites, including the Drifter Two-Bedroom Suite, which features an airy living room with plenty of seating and a kitchenette for stocking snacks and drinks.
Though the hotel has only been open since May 2026, it has already received strong early reviews and currently has a 4.9-star Google rating. "The atmosphere perfectly captures that relaxed Montauk vibe while still feeling upscale and stylish," wrote a Google reviewer. "The location was convenient to beaches, restaurants, and town while still feeling peaceful and tucked away."
The property does not have a full-service restaurant, but there is an on-site boutique for light provisions and beach necessities. Several seafood eateries along Lake Montauk are also within a five-minute walk. Among them is Salivar's Clam and Chowder House, one of the 10 best restaurants in Montauk according to Tripadvisor, serving up clams and oysters on the half shell, lobster rolls, and local fish.
Exploring Montauk's beaches
Hotel Corduroy is a three-minute walk from Sunset Beach, a small stretch lapped by the tranquil waters of Block Island Sound. As opposed to the intense surf found on Montauk's Atlantic beaches, this spot has "calming waves," according to a Google reviewer. Here, the hotel operates a private beach area lined with beach chairs, umbrellas, and towels. Idyllic beach days unfold with swimming, sunbathing, and beachcombing, but make sure you stay until the end of the day when the beach lives up to its name. Considered one of the best places to see the sunset in Montauk by TRVL Collective, Sunset Beach has a prime view as the sun sinks below the horizon each evening, casting the sky into pink and orange hues.
Although Montauk is one of the most walkable U.S. resort towns, Hotel Corduroy's complimentary bikes allow guests to pedal into downtown or the ocean beaches. To experience the surf culture celebrated throughout the property, venture 3 miles south to Ditch Plains Beach, an iconic sandy beach with consistent waves, beauty, and a famous surf truck. Experienced surfers can brave the waves, while beginner surfers can book lessons through East End Surf Club.
Beyond the beaches, Montauk offers plenty of outdoor fun, including a public golf course, multiple state parks with hiking trails, and fishing charters departing from the harbor. After a leisurely beach day or action-packed adventures, guests can return to their boutique base at Hotel Corduroy to relax around the lawn's fire pits and admire the sunset.