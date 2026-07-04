This Short Forest Hike In Yosemite National Park Has Gorgeous Mountain Views, Camping, And A Lake For Fishing

It isn't difficult to see why hikers and backpackers love Yosemite National Park. This iconic park contains hundreds of miles of trails winding through its breathtakingly beautiful 747,946 acres, including some of the most challenging hikes in the United States. However, these and other epic treks are not for everyone, whether that's due to time constraints, physical limitations, or just plain not wanting to undertake this type of adventure. Sometimes you just want a relaxing stroll to spectacular views of a gorgeous alpine lake. If it can be turned into an overnight adventure that includes some fishing, even better. That's where the May Lake Trail comes in.

The trail to May Lake is a moderate 2.4 miles out-and-back with an elevation gain of 488 feet. It's a fairly steady climb with some switchbacks through towering pines and over granite slabs. Along the way, you'll be rewarded by scenic mountain views, including Clouds Rest and iconic Half Dome, making it worth pausing often to soak in the vistas.

When you reach the top of the route, the landscape opens up to the sight of 10,850-foot Mount Hoffmann towering over the shimmering waters of May Lake. More experienced hikers can continue toward the summit of the mountain via an unmaintained route. The strenuous climb is worth it, rewarding hikers with phenomenal views across Yosemite National Park.