This Short Forest Hike In Yosemite National Park Has Gorgeous Mountain Views, Camping, And A Lake For Fishing
It isn't difficult to see why hikers and backpackers love Yosemite National Park. This iconic park contains hundreds of miles of trails winding through its breathtakingly beautiful 747,946 acres, including some of the most challenging hikes in the United States. However, these and other epic treks are not for everyone, whether that's due to time constraints, physical limitations, or just plain not wanting to undertake this type of adventure. Sometimes you just want a relaxing stroll to spectacular views of a gorgeous alpine lake. If it can be turned into an overnight adventure that includes some fishing, even better. That's where the May Lake Trail comes in.
The trail to May Lake is a moderate 2.4 miles out-and-back with an elevation gain of 488 feet. It's a fairly steady climb with some switchbacks through towering pines and over granite slabs. Along the way, you'll be rewarded by scenic mountain views, including Clouds Rest and iconic Half Dome, making it worth pausing often to soak in the vistas.
When you reach the top of the route, the landscape opens up to the sight of 10,850-foot Mount Hoffmann towering over the shimmering waters of May Lake. More experienced hikers can continue toward the summit of the mountain via an unmaintained route. The strenuous climb is worth it, rewarding hikers with phenomenal views across Yosemite National Park.
Camping on and around the May Lake Trail
After reaching May Lake, hikers can either retrace their steps or continue onward through the mountains. However, if you've decided to spend some more time in this serene setting, there are two overnight options. The first is the May Lake Backpacker's Camp, which is a primitive, permit-only campground with tent sites and bear lockers. If this is what you opt for, you'll have to carry all of your gear, but as the trail is relatively short, it can be seen as an accessible introduction to backpacking. Also, be aware that it can attract plenty of mosquitoes, according to previous campers on Reddit. If you're fairly new to backpacking, take a look at these essential tips for camping in the mountains.
May Lake is also the location for one of Yosemite's High Sierra Camps. These camps provide rustic accommodations and meals, freeing backpackers from the stress of carrying heavy loads and the hassle of setting up camp. There are five High Sierra Camps within Yosemite, spaced roughly 6 to 10 miles apart along the High Sierra Loop, making them ideal for a multi-day hut-to-hut adventure.
The meals consist of a family-style breakfast and dinner, plus an optional packed lunch. There's also a meals-only option for those not staying in the High Sierra Camp but who don't want to cook or carry food. The May Lake High Sierra Camp has eight canvas safari-style tents and can accommodate up to 36 guests. Other camp amenities include restrooms, showers, and purified drinking water. Even with these added comforts, you're still out in nature at altitude, so it's a good idea to read up on common clothing mistakes to avoid when camping.
Fishing on May Lake and the logistics of the trip
Fishing is permitted in many of Yosemite's lakes and streams, including May Lake, subject to seasonal and area regulations. It's hard to imagine a more picturesque spot to drop a line than this 53-acre alpine jewel sitting at 9,329 feet. May Lake is stocked with brook trout, and park regulations require anglers to use artificial lures or flies, as live, dead, or scented bait are prohibited. To find where the trout are biting, you'll likely need to work your way around the lake to find the perfect spot. Before trying your luck, be sure to obtain a California fishing license and check state and park regulations. If you think you'd like to try angling at May Lake but don't have a travel rod, check out the top-sellers here.
The closest major commercial airport is Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT). The 64-mile drive to the park's South Entrance should take you about 90 minutes, and then it's another 69 miles and roughly two hours to the May Lake Trailhead. Before you set out on your adventure, there are a few logistical details to keep in mind. Backcountry camping requires a wilderness permit, which becomes available through a lottery system up to 24 weeks in advance of your trip. High Sierra Camp reservations are typically allocated through a separate lottery when the camps are operating. Getting the most out of your journey along the May Lake Trail will take some planning, but it's well worth the effort.