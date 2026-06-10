Common Clothing Mistakes To Avoid When Camping

Whether you're a seasoned camper who packs only the essentials or a pampered glamper who takes everything and the kitchen sink, it's often what you pack (or forget to pack) to wear while camping that can truly make or break your experience. Anyone who has ever gone to bed warm and woken up in the middle of the night shivering knows what it takes to stay comfortable and safe while you're camping can change drastically within a matter of hours or even minutes, which is why it's so important to plan your clothing well.

No matter where you're heading on your next camping adventure, picking the right clothing means you don't end up soaked, overheated, or shaking in your boots. It also means thinking about how you plan to store or dry those clothes. What might be a source of discomfort when you're close to home can turn into a health crisis when you're far from civilization in the desert, mountains, or lakeside forest.

Strategic camp clothing packing goes far beyond dropping a mint on the most popular U.S. camping brand. It's all about understanding what you'll actually need. To learn which common clothing mistakes campers should try to avoid, we combed through message boards, subreddits, and camping blogs for recommendations. Save this list to consult the next time you're packing for a camping trip.