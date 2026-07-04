Forget The Greek Islands, These Breathtaking Mainland Villages Offer Picturesque Views Without The Crowds

With more than 200 inhabited islands and 6,000 islands and islets in total, it's understandable that most people associate Greece with its islands. And as social media platforms like Instagram have changed the face of tourism, images of Greek islands like Santorini, Mykonos, or Corfu are ever-present in the ether, floating around our peripheral vision on any given day. But places like Corfu are not the only islands with cute, labyrinthine villages and picturesque cobbled alleyways.

Instead, set your fascination with Greece's islands aside and head to the less crowded mainland. Breathtaking peaceful villages can be found on the coast, and there are secret mountain hamlets off the tourist trail in regions across the country.

These are our favorite spots from all corners of the land, from the sea-sprayed villages of the Mani Peninsula and the tiny communities of Thessaly that overlook otherworldly natural wonders, to the abodes dotted around the Greek Alps and Mount Olympus. Pack your tripod, because these scenic views await the intrepid.