Forget The Greek Islands, These Breathtaking Mainland Villages Offer Picturesque Views Without The Crowds
With more than 200 inhabited islands and 6,000 islands and islets in total, it's understandable that most people associate Greece with its islands. And as social media platforms like Instagram have changed the face of tourism, images of Greek islands like Santorini, Mykonos, or Corfu are ever-present in the ether, floating around our peripheral vision on any given day. But places like Corfu are not the only islands with cute, labyrinthine villages and picturesque cobbled alleyways.
Instead, set your fascination with Greece's islands aside and head to the less crowded mainland. Breathtaking peaceful villages can be found on the coast, and there are secret mountain hamlets off the tourist trail in regions across the country.
These are our favorite spots from all corners of the land, from the sea-sprayed villages of the Mani Peninsula and the tiny communities of Thessaly that overlook otherworldly natural wonders, to the abodes dotted around the Greek Alps and Mount Olympus. Pack your tripod, because these scenic views await the intrepid.
Kardamyli, Messenia
Travelers love to slow down in the pretty Greek village of Kardamyli, which sits on the coast of Greece's Mani Peninsula. Framed by the Taygetos range and the Messinian Gulf, Kardamyli is hands down one of the Peloponnese's most scenic spots, home to reams of limestone architecture like the 16th-century Mourtzinos Tower that overlooks the turquoise water below.
Sea kayaking is a great way to take in the coastline, and tour operator Explore Messinia offers kayaking tours that visit hidden sea caves, like the ethereal Blue Cave. Alternatively, Ritsa Beach is just a 15-minute stroll from the village center.
Syrrako, Epirus
One of 47 villages known as the Tzoumerkohoria, a grouping of communities between the regions of Arta and Ioannina, the mountainside hamlet of Syrrako is as peaceful as it gets. Lovely cobbled lanes wind between distinctive old limestone buildings with schist roofs, from houses to churches, and the arches that occasionally link them together, making for stunning views.
Don't expect any fancy modern amenities here; the old-world charm of this village is well preserved, and its buildings are under heritage protection law. It's a great place to stay if you love hiking. Surrounded by the majestic Athamanian Mountains in northern Greece, nearby trails take you to other villages, freshwater springs, pools, and waterfalls.
Nymfaio, Western Macedonia
In Nymfaio's heyday, the village was extremely posh, inhabited by goldsmithing and silversmithing families who were, as you'd expect, rather wealthy. And with that wealth, they built the opulent and fancy mansions that the village is still made of today.
Lining Nymfaio's cobblestoned streets, these beautifully preserved houses, built between the 17th and 19th centuries, have a real wow factor, and turning every corner is a new picturesque view. A handful have been converted into guesthouses, like La Moara and the palatial Nymfes Hotel, which get busy in the winter, as this village, dazzling in the snow, is the stuff of fairytales.
Areopoli, Mani Peninsula
The rugged cliff-lined Mani Peninsula "feels like the end of the road," as travel legend Rick Steves once pointed out. This feeling stems from the fact that it's the southernmost point of mainland Greece. But it also looks like the land that time forgot.
The region is full of idyllic villages (some of which are abandoned), and one of its jewels is Areopoli, home to some of the best-preserved 17th-century stone houses whose skyline creates a magical landscape. It's one to go to for experiencing traditional Greek life without heaving crowds of tourists, popping in the taverna for some ouzo after a day at the beach.
Old Nikiti, Sithonia
The beachy peninsula of Sithonia is blessed with some snazzy resorts, but stray inland to its ancient villages to get off the beaten path and away from the crowds. Our favorite is Old Nikiti, a quaint medieval village packed with knockout views thanks to its hillside location.
Established in the 14th century, Old Nikiti is lined with, you guessed it, cute stone houses and a lovely church, Agios Nikitas. The village is also known for its honey, a regional specialty.
Vizitsa, Pelion
Tiny mountainside hamlet Vizitsa is about as perfect as villages come. Quiet in the summer (the mountainous region of Pelion does see visitors in the winter, who come searching for snow), it's still considered a hidden gem located just 6 miles from the sea.
Wandering around this unbelievably picturesque village full of rare architecture is a feast for the eyes. Get out onto the hillside walking trails for the real show-stopping viewpoints, though; the path between Vizitsa and nearby village Milies is an easy one, and offers sweeping vistas of the Pagasetic Gulf below.
Litochoro, Central Macedonia
Mount Olympus is a big draw for nature- and history-loving visitors to Greece, as hiking around the "Mountain of the Gods" is on everyone's Greek to-do list. And to do so, a lot of folks stay in hiking hub Litochoro, which is relatively unspoiled and has no major tourism infrastructure. Still, the area gets rather busy.
For a laidback vibe with sweeping Aegean sea views, base yourself in the similarly named yet distinct seaside village of Plaka Litochorou instead. It's a 10-minute drive east of Litochorou, so the trekking trails are not far, but your peace is prioritized.
Kastraki, Thessaly
We've saved the most impressive for last here: The tranquil little village of Kastraki is, in our opinion, the most scenic hamlet in Greece. Tucked between the otherworldly rocky crags in Meteora, the region of skyward monasteries, Kastraki is a pretty community of quaint, red-clay-tiled homes and flourishing gardens that are a bucolic daydream.
But it's the nearby vistas of the six monasteries, each perched on its own column of rock, that steal the show, a feat of human devotion coupled with natural wonder. From Kastraki, you can hike to and between the monasteries or take a tour with Visit Meteora. Whatever your preference, make sure you pack your camera.