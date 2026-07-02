8 Sam's Club Finds For Camping And Outdoor Adventures
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Any camping or outdoor trip you take will be more memorable if you and your group have the right gear. It's not about how much stuff you have but about arriving with what keeps everyone comfortable and having fun. And while traveling light might make your excursion more enjoyable, having items with you that enhance the travel experience ensures you can relax when you're camping and spending time outside. Sam's Club has some excellent finds for all sorts of outdoor adventures, and they're designed to make everything from a day at the beach to an overnight stay in the mountains the ultimate adventure.
But before you take advantage of the next opportunity to immerse yourself in nature, consider what might make your day, overnight, or week-long trip an experience to remember. To help you out, we searched the Sam's Club website to come up with the finds we think will suit a range of adventurous travelers and their unique needs. So whether it's an easy-to-transport cooler that makes food on the go a breeze or a convenient sun shelter you can use to provide your own shade, these are the Sam's Club finds for camping and outdoor adventures worth checking out.
Instant Sun Shelter
Being outdoors is great, but too much time in the sun isn't. The Member's Mark Instant Sun Shelter, which gets 4.4 stars from Sam's Club reviewers, could be just the thing to let you stay outside all day without overdoing it under the sun's rays. This shelter sets up quickly, providing you with a space where you can enjoy the fresh air, views, and sunshine without being directly in the elements. An attached floor helps keep the shelter clean, and when you're ready to go, you can simply tip it up to dump out any sand, grass, or other outdoor debris.
Camping & Event Table
The Member's Mark Camping & Event Table is a nice addition to have in your collection of camping essentials. Its steel frame makes it durable, while the aluminum table top keeps it lightweight. Plus, its foldable, compact design means it's easy to bring along on your next adventure. Adjustable-height legs allow you to use this table for everything from cooking and dining to playing games and sitting around with friends in the great outdoors. Sam's Club shoppers highly praise this camping table for its excellent value and ability to fold into a small size, awarding it 4.7 stars.
Waterproof Backpack Cooler
Sam's Club has a 24-can backpack cooler that shoppers rave about. It gets 4.4 stars from reviewers, who say the product is versatile and high-quality. The Member's Mark 24-Can Waterproof Backpack Cooler is insulated to help your food and drinks stay cold for up to 2.5 days, regardless of whether you're at the beach or the campsite. Generous padding on the back and straps of the cooler make it more comfortable to carry, while its exterior front and side pockets let you stash extras like napkins, cutlery, or whatever you might need for a picnic.
Outdoor Blanket
A blanket made specifically for outdoor use has qualities and benefits that make it worth the investment, especially if you frequently find yourself on excursions where you're outside. Having a Member's Mark 80-inch-by-80-inch Outdoor Blanket on hand means there's always somewhere to enjoy a picnic, sit on the beach, or let the kids play on a camping trip. Made of water-repellent material, this outdoor blanket is easy to clean, and it conveniently folds into itself, making storing and carrying a breeze. With a 4.9-star rating from reviewers and four different styles available, this Sam's Club find deserves your attention.
Cozy Club Chair
Not all camping chairs are created equally, and having the right one can definitely make a difference in how much you enjoy sitting around outdoors. The Member's Mark Cozy Club Chair is an inviting choice, thanks to its plush padding and large size that lets you curl up by the fire under the stars. Sam's Club customers give this chair 4.7 stars, with many reviews mentioning that the chair is durable, comfortable, and portable — all features that make it appealing to travelers. A convenient storage bag gives you a place to keep the chair when it's not in use.
Queen Air Mattress
You may not need to pull out an air mattress for a picnic or a hike, but having one on an overnight tent camping trip could make your adventure much more comfortable. And the Intex Queen DuraBeam Deluxe Series Comfort Headboard Airbed is a popular option that's available at Sam's Club. With over 2,000 reviews, this air mattress gets 4.5 stars from shoppers who say the bed is comfortable and holds air well. The bed has a built-in electric pump, so you don't have to spend precious time after arriving at camp putting air in your mattress, as it inflates and deflates in about five minutes.
Magnetic Pull-Out Awning
Depending on where your outdoor adventures take you and the time of year, having shade or cover of some kind can definitely enhance the travel experience. So when you discover Sam's Club has a BeneHike Magnetic Pull-Out Awning with LED lights that comes in an aluminum case you can attach to almost any vehicle's roof rack, you might want to see what it's all about. Although this item has yet to be reviewed by Sam's Club shoppers, the fact that it's sold out on the BeneHike website lets you draw your own conclusions about the awning's popularity. It could be just what you need if you're camping at, say, Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument in Arizona, one of North America's newest dark sky parks.
Disc-O-Bed Bunkable Cots
Whether you're setting up the tent in the backyard or heading to Australia, the world's best camping destination, Sam's Club's Disc-O-Bed Large Bunkable Cots are suitable for all types of adventures. The set comes with two cots that each have a carrying bag and side organizer with drink holders and pockets where you can put small items like flashlights, books, and Bluetooth speakers. Use the cots side by side as single twin beds, stack them together to create more space in your tent, or convert them into a comfortable bench seat during the day. These cots are highly rated, with 4.7 stars on Sam's Club.