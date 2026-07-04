Between San Jose And Los Padres National Forest Is A Scenic Wildlife Refuge With River Views And Trails

Los Padres National Forest may be popular for its remote wilderness, rugged hiking terrain, and scenic coastline scenery. But it's not the only recreational retreat in central California. If you want to enjoy a romp in nature, the nearby Salinas River National Wildlife Refuge offers a similar coastal escape. The protected preserve is on the smaller side, covering less than 370 acres. It lies north of the uppermost boundary of Los Padres National Forest and is a 60-mile drive south from the city of San Jose. As one visitor described in a Tripadvisor review, it's "an underappreciated gem of a place" and "well worth a visit."

The triangle-shaped plot of wilds is bordered by water on two sides, stretching out where the Salinas River winds its way into the Monterey Bay and the Pacific Ocean beyond. Given the unique landscape, the refuge boasts an eclectic mix of terrains, from its sandy shoreline and coastal dunes to its wispy grasslands and salt marshes.

Try to spot all the wildlife as you traipse along the trails, which are open from sunup to sundown throughout the year. Salinas River National Wildlife Refuge is pretty undeveloped, so don't expect to find much by way of amenities beyond the unpaved parking lot. Just a heads-up, the place can be a bit tricky to get to. You have to drive through farmlands down a rough dirt road, which can get quite muddy and rutted after a heavy rain, in order to access the refuge. But the untamed natural views make it well worth the trek.