The Largest Marine Park In British Columbia Is Canada's Gem With Beaches, Wildlife, And Endless Outdoor Fun

Canada is known for having remote, wild, and pristine locations for the most adventurous outdoor enthusiasts. As the largest marine park in British Columbia, Broughton Archipelago Marine Park's islands, which number in the hundreds, are spread out near the southern tip of the Queen Charlotte Strait, near northern Vancouver Island.

The islands can only be reached by seaplane or boat, but you can charter a boat, take a water taxi, or rent a sea kayak, according to BC Parks. Most people stock up on necessities and set out from Port McNeill, about 3.5 hours northwest of Nanaimo on Vancouver Island. Services like Palyn Water Taxi and Hali'wud Water Taxi provide safe transport to various locations in the park, while North Island Marina is commonly used by boat owners to head out from Port McNeill. Other nearby ports are in Port Hardy, served by Cape Scott Water Taxi, and Telegraph Cove, which uses the same services as Port McNeill.

The lush, remote islands contain mostly rocky shores with small, occasional strips of beach, abundant wildlife in the land, sea, and sky, and plentiful opportunities for kayaking, canoeing, fishing, camping, and exploring Canada's gem of a marine park. The warmer months from May to September offer calmer waters and plenty of animals out to play. Boaters often wander for several days amongst the lush and remote islands of this remote archipelago and are treated to witnessing the breaching of humpback whales and orcas while dolphins race nearby.