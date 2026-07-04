The Largest Marine Park In British Columbia Is Canada's Gem With Beaches, Wildlife, And Endless Outdoor Fun
Canada is known for having remote, wild, and pristine locations for the most adventurous outdoor enthusiasts. As the largest marine park in British Columbia, Broughton Archipelago Marine Park's islands, which number in the hundreds, are spread out near the southern tip of the Queen Charlotte Strait, near northern Vancouver Island.
The islands can only be reached by seaplane or boat, but you can charter a boat, take a water taxi, or rent a sea kayak, according to BC Parks. Most people stock up on necessities and set out from Port McNeill, about 3.5 hours northwest of Nanaimo on Vancouver Island. Services like Palyn Water Taxi and Hali'wud Water Taxi provide safe transport to various locations in the park, while North Island Marina is commonly used by boat owners to head out from Port McNeill. Other nearby ports are in Port Hardy, served by Cape Scott Water Taxi, and Telegraph Cove, which uses the same services as Port McNeill.
The lush, remote islands contain mostly rocky shores with small, occasional strips of beach, abundant wildlife in the land, sea, and sky, and plentiful opportunities for kayaking, canoeing, fishing, camping, and exploring Canada's gem of a marine park. The warmer months from May to September offer calmer waters and plenty of animals out to play. Boaters often wander for several days amongst the lush and remote islands of this remote archipelago and are treated to witnessing the breaching of humpback whales and orcas while dolphins race nearby.
Broughton Archipelago: diverse wildlife and remote beaches
Broughton Archipelago Marine Park has a vast diversity of wildlife as the islands are largely undeveloped. It's very much like it was when First Nations people were the only ones here, and you can still see some of what they left behind, like clam terraces, petroglyphs, and middens on beaches. We can ensure it remains in its current state by leaving nothing behind when we visit.
The skies and trees are populated with hundreds of kinds of birds, including the peregrine falcon, bald eagle, and various sparrows, gulls, sandpipers, cormorants, and countless others. Walking the land are black-tailed deer, black bears, raccoons, mink, and black and grizzly bears. In the water are orcas, sea lions, humpback and minke whales, porpoises, dolphins, otters, and multitudes of fish.
The shores of the islands are a mixture of rocky outcrops, tree-filled coastlines, and numerous beaches of various sizes. These are wild islands with no facilities, so be sure to bring everything you need. According to Vancouver Island View, places for primitive camping exist on Leon Island and Owl Island. Like the more easily accessible Gulf Islands, whale watching from shore here is superb.
Endless outdoor fun and things to know
This park is a destination for outdoor enthusiasts who flock here to kayak, canoe, fish, go whale watching, and do some rugged camping. Alder Bay and Telegraph Cove are popular launch spots for sea kayaks and canoes, and are found less than 30 minutes east of Port McNeill. The waters of the Broughton Archipelago are not for beginners and involve open-water crossings of about 5 miles with strong currents and changeable weather. In lieu of paddling across, some water taxis have racks to carry your kayaks directly to the park.
Saltwater fishing is excellent here, much like the waters in other areas around Vancouver Island, like the seaside village of Bamfield. It is especially good for halibut, salmon, and rockfish, and crab and prawns are abundant. Whether you're casting a line from the shore or out on a boat, make sure you have the appropriate license and are familiar with British Columbia's fishing regulations.
As a side trip, Malcolm Island is quite close to the archipelago, just off the coast of Port McNeill. The town of Sointula provides similar gorgeous views without straying as far from civilization. Beaches nearly surround the island, and a stay at the Oceanfront Hotel and lunch at the Sointula Burger Barn make for a relaxed, easy experience. If you're looking for an ocean-side destination with lots to do, consider a trip and get some surfing in at the Vancouver Island peninsula paradise of Ucluelet.