Kansas' Hidden Gem In The Ozarks Is A Scenic State Park With Camping, Hiking, And Water Activities

Stretching across the highlands of Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Kansas, the Ozarks beckon all sorts of nature lovers. From river floating and cave explorations to waterfall hikes and lake recreation, every getaway can be a choose-your-own-adventure escape. Although only a small portion of the region extends into Kansas' southeast corner, it's more than enough to immerse yourself in its natural beauty — especially at Crawford State Park. Spanning roughly 530 acres of forest along the Lake Crawford shoreline, this hidden gem makes for a great introduction to the Ozarks before you explore more of the region. That's not to say there isn't much to do here — the state park offers quintessential outdoor activities, including hiking, camping, and lake recreation. As one visitor wrote, "We come here multiple times a year and always love it!"

Prior to becoming public land, the area that is now Crawford State Park was part of the Cherokee Neutral Lands. The Civil War and its aftermath eventually led to the area being largely abandoned. In the 1930s, the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) established the state park as we know it. Nowadays, people come here to follow scenic trails around the 150-acre Crawford Lake. With a full-service marina and multiple ramps, boating is a popular pastime, while anglers can fish for several species.

While days are full of outdoor fun, nighttime calls for camping. With six campgrounds and a variety of accommodations, including cabins, you can choose between a rustic stay and more modern comforts. Crawford State Park is two hours and 15 minutes south of Topeka and two-and-a-half hours east of Wichita. Coming from Kansas City, Missouri, takes two hours.