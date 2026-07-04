Kansas' Hidden Gem In The Ozarks Is A Scenic State Park With Camping, Hiking, And Water Activities
Stretching across the highlands of Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Kansas, the Ozarks beckon all sorts of nature lovers. From river floating and cave explorations to waterfall hikes and lake recreation, every getaway can be a choose-your-own-adventure escape. Although only a small portion of the region extends into Kansas' southeast corner, it's more than enough to immerse yourself in its natural beauty — especially at Crawford State Park. Spanning roughly 530 acres of forest along the Lake Crawford shoreline, this hidden gem makes for a great introduction to the Ozarks before you explore more of the region. That's not to say there isn't much to do here — the state park offers quintessential outdoor activities, including hiking, camping, and lake recreation. As one visitor wrote, "We come here multiple times a year and always love it!"
Prior to becoming public land, the area that is now Crawford State Park was part of the Cherokee Neutral Lands. The Civil War and its aftermath eventually led to the area being largely abandoned. In the 1930s, the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) established the state park as we know it. Nowadays, people come here to follow scenic trails around the 150-acre Crawford Lake. With a full-service marina and multiple ramps, boating is a popular pastime, while anglers can fish for several species.
While days are full of outdoor fun, nighttime calls for camping. With six campgrounds and a variety of accommodations, including cabins, you can choose between a rustic stay and more modern comforts. Crawford State Park is two hours and 15 minutes south of Topeka and two-and-a-half hours east of Wichita. Coming from Kansas City, Missouri, takes two hours.
Camping at Crawford State Park
Although Crawford State Park might be left off the usual roster for top camping destinations, it offers "very clean and nice camping spots," as one visitor described. Campsites are dispersed across six campgrounds: Rocky Cove, Oak Point, Lonesome Point, Osage Bluff, Cherokee Landing, and the Lake View Group Use Area. The park has 111 campsites, including reservable and first-come, first-served sites. Oak Point Campground is the largest, with 9 electric, 30 water-and-electric, and 26 primitive sites. Nestled on the northern side, it's equipped with a shower house, picnic shelter, playground, and amphitheater.
The second largest campground is Rocky Cove, which features 30 reservable sites along the northeast shoreline. Campers have access to a shower house, boat ramp, picnic shelters, and a nearby dump station. A nine-hole disc golf course and the swimming beach are within walking distance. The rest of the campsites are situated on the south side. Those visiting with a group can book the Lakeview Group Use Area, which has 10 electric spots. Don't forget to read up on the top camping tips that no one tells you (except for Reddit users) to improve your experience.
If camping isn't your cup of tea, you can spend the night in one of the state park's five ADA-accessible cabins. The lakeside units are located on the west shore, with three in the Evening Breeze Point and two in the Shady Rest Area. Amenities include air conditioning, heating, a bathroom, a shower, and a kitchen. The Evening Breeze Point cabins include a bedroom with a full-size bed and futon, plus another room with a twin Murphy bed and a sofa. Meanwhile, the cabins at Shady Rest accommodate up to 9 guests, with 3 full-size beds, 2 twin beds, and a bunk bed.
Enjoy the trails and splashing around the lake
Hikers and bikers can follow four trails at Crawford State Park. The shortest is the quarter-mile CCC Memorial Trail, a paved, fully accessible path that's ideal for leisurely strolls. The Spiderleg Bridge Trail is slightly longer at 0.5 miles and takes you on a short walk on the northern side of the park. Another easy option is the Deer Run Nature Trail, which extends for 0.7 miles. If a challenging journey is what you seek, take the Drywood Creek Mountain Bike Trail, a moderately difficult 6-mile loop around Lake Crawford that can take up to two hours to complete if attempting on foot.
While the Ozark region is a hot spot for Midwesterners craving a fall vacation, summer is the ideal time to take a dip in Lake Crawford. The swimming beach sits on the lake's north side next to the marina, with a shower house close by. Boaters can launch their vessels from either of the two ramps — one on the north and the other on the south shore. Make the most of the 150-acre lake by taking a nice cruise in a boat or renting out a kayak for a calm paddle. Better yet, ramp it up by carving through the waves on water skis. Not only that, but Lake Crawford is open for scuba diving.
Anglers can set their rods on the pier near the Oak Point Campground. Common catches include channel catfish, striper, bluegill, crappie, and bass. Although it's a bite-sized Ozark destination, Crawford State Park is well worth a visit. While you're in the region, drive an hour south to Baxter Springs, a charming Ozarks getaway with Route 66 nostalgia, river trails, and shops.