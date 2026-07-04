This Upscale Bakersfield, California, Neighborhood Offers Walkable Shopping And Gourmet Eats
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Midway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, you'll find Bakersfield, a city that got its start as an agricultural center and, later, a booming oil hub by the late 19th century. Back then, the landscape was defined by oil wells, train tracks, and flourishing wheat fields — people flocked from far and wide to put down roots, literally, in Bakersfield. This rural stop only continued to grow throughout the 20th and into the 21st century. Today, approximately 420,000 people call the city home, and visitors will also find plenty to explore in Bakersfield's luxurious suburbs. For example you may want to check out Seven Oaks, which is only about 15 minutes from the heart of the city, and home to vibrant shopping districts of its own.
Seven Oaks is one of the most upscale neighborhoods in the region. The master-planned community was developed just a few decades ago around a central, highly coveted country club.
Today, the neighborhood is still relatively self-contained. It has its own parks, trails, schools, and community programming. The developers prioritized connectivity, meaning that residents can easily walk between parks, residential areas, and retail. There are a handful of shopping districts in the suburb: Belcourt Village, The Shoppes At Seven Oaks, Grand Island Village, and Mustang Square. Each has its own distinct set of stores and eateries, and more is regularly being added to the neighborhood's design.
Pedestrian-friendly retail districts in Seven Oaks
Unlike these once-thriving California towns that turned into eerie, abandoned beauties, Bakersfield continues evolving, as shown by growing communities like Seven Oaks and its access to great shopping and dining. Belcourt Village is one of Seven Oaks' most walkable shopping and dining districts. The area was specifically built with pedestrians in mind, and you'll find a comprehensive network of sidewalks. Start your day off at Toastique, advertised as a gourmet toast, espresso, and juice bar. "Toastique is one of those spots that feels fresh the moment you walk in. The atmosphere is bright and inviting, perfect for clean eating without sacrificing flavor," reads one review on Google. From here, you can walk to Flower Bar to peruse fresh bouquets, pick up a few new wardrobe pieces at Apricot Lane Boutique, and then grab a Neapolitan slice or scoop of gelato at Vecchio's.
Just across the street from Belcourt Village, Mustang Square has more shopping and dining options — everything from sushi to gourmet donuts. And the Shoppes at Seven Oaks, a new, 265-acre business park, is only about a mile south.
Seven Oaks is also home to Grand Island Village to the north, a shopping district that hosts community events like craft cocktail tastings and advertises a regular schedule of live music. For a truly elevated dining experience, make a reservation at Chef Lino's Prime, where main dishes include lobster Thermidor, lamb shank, and a selection of prime steaks. "It's been a long time since we've had a complete dining experience like this — where everything from the food to the service was truly top-shelf," writes one customer on Google.
How to get to Seven Oaks and where to stay
Tourists travel from far and wide to witness the renowned music scene in the so-called "Nashville of the West", and that means it needs a solid airport. Fortunately Bakersfield, and consequently Seven Oaks, is accessible via Meadows Field Airport (BFL), just 15 miles from the neighborhood. This regional airport only offers a handful of non-stop destinations — Dallas, Los Angeles, Denver, San Francisco, and Phoenix — and so a trip to Seven Oaks might necessitate a few connecting flights as well as a rental car. For in-state travelers, there's also an Amtrak station in downtown Bakersfield. You can hop aboard California's Gold Runner line to ride all the way up to San Francisco.
Those hoping to spend the night in or near Seven Oaks will have multiple chain hotels and vacation rentals to choose from via sites like Vrbo. Travelers staying in the heart of the city, however, can reserve a room at the Padre Hotel. Although this 1920s-era building isn't the state's oldest continuously-operating boutique hotel — That honor is reserved for the Holbrooke in Grass Valley, California — it has hosted movie stars from Tinseltown's early years. Both Clark Gable and Carole Lombard famously stayed here.
Ultimately, although there are dozens of neighborhoods worth exploring in Bakersfield, Seven Oaks is certainly worth prioritizing for its modern, walkable aesthetic, top-rated eateries, and luxurious amenities.