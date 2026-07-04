This Upscale Bakersfield, California, Neighborhood Offers Walkable Shopping And Gourmet Eats

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Midway between San Francisco and Los Angeles, you'll find Bakersfield, a city that got its start as an agricultural center and, later, a booming oil hub by the late 19th century. Back then, the landscape was defined by oil wells, train tracks, and flourishing wheat fields — people flocked from far and wide to put down roots, literally, in Bakersfield. This rural stop only continued to grow throughout the 20th and into the 21st century. Today, approximately 420,000 people call the city home, and visitors will also find plenty to explore in Bakersfield's luxurious suburbs. For example you may want to check out Seven Oaks, which is only about 15 minutes from the heart of the city, and home to vibrant shopping districts of its own.

Seven Oaks is one of the most upscale neighborhoods in the region. The master-planned community was developed just a few decades ago around a central, highly coveted country club.

Today, the neighborhood is still relatively self-contained. It has its own parks, trails, schools, and community programming. The developers prioritized connectivity, meaning that residents can easily walk between parks, residential areas, and retail. There are a handful of shopping districts in the suburb: Belcourt Village, The Shoppes At Seven Oaks, Grand Island Village, and Mustang Square. Each has its own distinct set of stores and eateries, and more is regularly being added to the neighborhood's design.