The Underrated Canadian Restaurant Chain That's Making US Expansions In 2026

With a name like "Moxies," you might expect some bravado from this Canadian restaurant chain. The name doesn't ring many bells in the U.S., but the first Moxies opened in Calgary in 1986, and the company now operates 50 locations across its native land. There are several popular restaurant chains that only exist in Canada — Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Pizza Pizza — and if you're traveling through the northern provinces, you could add these places to a list of the best regional chains for local flavor on your road trip. But Moxies isn't fast food, and the brand has successfully crossed the border, with eight locations in the U.S. And by the end of 2027, Moxies' owners expect to open as many as seven more.

Moxies started as a family restaurant, but it has evolved into more of a mature, business-casual environment. Patrons can enjoy quality entrees like Scottish salmon or five-spiced braised short rib, which are expertly cooked and presented on the plate. But if you're looking for a nice bowl of ramen or shrimp red Thai curry, it's got that, too. Do you have a yen for sushi? Vegan tofu lettuce wraps? They're right there, on the menu. Moxies doesn't have one specific specialty, making it a place where you can find a bit of everything. The atmosphere also matches: The restaurant is known for its horseshoe booths and upbeat color scheme, as well as TVs over the bar. When it comes to potential patrons, Moxies casts a wide net.

"The vibe was nice, a bit elevated," wrote one visitor on Reddit about the Boston location. "My server Michael was great! I would definitely order the crab cake again and try many other items on the menu that all looked superb."