Half An Hour From Knoxville, Tennessee Is A Lush Park With Fine Dining, Trails, And Fishing

The United States is blessed with an abundance of parks. With national, state, and municipal parks, you usually have a good idea of what to expect. Some parks, however, defy expectations. Located half an hour northwest of Knoxville in the city of Clinton, Tennessee, you'll find Aspire Park, which is forging its own recreation path. Set in a verdant landscape along a serene river, this eclectic park provides visitors with varied trails, great fishing, and a fine dining experience.

Aspire Park seeks to nurture community spirit, fuel individual achievement, and transform aspirations into reality through inspirational recreation. You will get a better sense of these goals upon experiencing the park's thoughtfully designed layout and its nature.

Highlights of the 370-acre park include the colorful, 6.6-acre wildflower meadow; an impressive Service and Sacrifice Memorial honoring U.S. military members and first responders; and the Grit'N Bank It bike park for intermediate to expert riders. The park is owned and operated by a private foundation; however, to add another pleasant twist, admission to the park is free. Aspire Park is open daily from dawn until dusk, and dogs are allowed in the outdoor areas, but they must be kept leashed — except at the Bark Park. If your four-legged friend often joins you on adventures, consider this must-have Amazon dog first-aid kit.