Half An Hour From Knoxville, Tennessee Is A Lush Park With Fine Dining, Trails, And Fishing
The United States is blessed with an abundance of parks. With national, state, and municipal parks, you usually have a good idea of what to expect. Some parks, however, defy expectations. Located half an hour northwest of Knoxville in the city of Clinton, Tennessee, you'll find Aspire Park, which is forging its own recreation path. Set in a verdant landscape along a serene river, this eclectic park provides visitors with varied trails, great fishing, and a fine dining experience.
Aspire Park seeks to nurture community spirit, fuel individual achievement, and transform aspirations into reality through inspirational recreation. You will get a better sense of these goals upon experiencing the park's thoughtfully designed layout and its nature.
Highlights of the 370-acre park include the colorful, 6.6-acre wildflower meadow; an impressive Service and Sacrifice Memorial honoring U.S. military members and first responders; and the Grit'N Bank It bike park for intermediate to expert riders. The park is owned and operated by a private foundation; however, to add another pleasant twist, admission to the park is free. Aspire Park is open daily from dawn until dusk, and dogs are allowed in the outdoor areas, but they must be kept leashed — except at the Bark Park. If your four-legged friend often joins you on adventures, consider this must-have Amazon dog first-aid kit.
Aspire Park stimulates your body as well as your taste buds
Aspire Park contains an impressive trail system within its relatively modest borders. With 22 miles spread over 17 interconnected hiking and biking trails passing through varied landscapes, from forest and fields to hillsides and river banks, you're sure to find a path that fits your mood and preferences on any given day. The well-maintained trails also range in difficulty, allowing hikers and bikers of all abilities to take in the park's natural beauty.
While the nature of the trail system creates a choose-your-own-adventure scenario, here are two popular routes to get you started. Clinch River Greenway via Aspire Park is a 2.5-mile out-and-back paved trail along the forested bank of the Clinch River. With minimal elevation gain, the path is perfect for an easy stroll, relaxed pedal, or invigorating run in a serene setting. If you're seeking more of a challenge, Perseverance, Contender, Around the Bend, Renegade, and Right Stuff Loop will net you 6.6 miles with 846 feet of elevation gain — perfect for building up an appetite before hitting the park's dining scene.
When it's time to transfer your inspiration to culinary matters, head to the park's fine dining restaurant, The Pearl, for some fantastic food and refined ambiance. Focusing on Southern-inspired cuisine, the restaurant offers lunch and dinner as well as indoor or outdoor seating. If sitting on the terrace, you have the added benefit of overlooking the Wildflower Meadow. Upstairs you'll find two rooftop bars where you can relax with friends and an adult beverage. The menu's specials are influenced by the seasons and use fresh, local ingredients when available. The Pearl is open for dining Sunday through Thursday 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Friday through Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
What to Know About Aspire Park Fishing and Lodging
Aspire Park is located right on a bend of the Clinch River. Although many may not be familiar with this waterway, residents of Appalachia consider it one of the region's treasures. Originating near Tazewell, Virginia, Appalachia's self-proclaimed "Adventure Tourism Capital," the river flows about 300 miles southwest through the Great Appalachian Valley and into Tennessee and to its confluence with the Tennessee River.
A large part of why the river is so treasured is due to its wealth of aquatic life. Aspire Park is set just south of the Clinch tailwater, a 13-mile stretch of the river which is renowned for its excellent trout fishing. The tailwaters are stocked with rainbow and brown trout, and the average catch is around 11 to 12 inches. You'll find other popular game fish as well, including bass, crappie, and walleye. The Launch at Aspire Park provides spots to cast from the shore as well as a boat launch to get your non-motorized watercraft out on the water. Keep in mind you must possess a valid Tennessee fishing license and follow all regulations to fish in the Clinch River. If you don't currently have a fishing setup, consider this well-reviewed, portable, and affordable rod available on Amazon.
If you're planning to visit the park for more than a day, Clinton has a few lodging options to choose from. However, nearby Knoxville has more lodging choices. If you're in an RV or looking to camp, Frank's RV Park in the Clinton City limits has full hook-ups and is just a few miles from the park. Additionally, just to keep things interesting, Edun Hill Nudist Campground is eight miles north of Frank's RV Park and has tent camping as well as RV sites.