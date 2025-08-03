The Appalachians' Self-Proclaimed 'Adventure Tourism Capital' Is A Fun Virginia Corner With Mountain Charm

Whether you like exploring the trails on four wheels or two, Tazewell County has something thrilling to offer you. For off-roading enthusiasts, there are two trails — the Original Pocahontas and the exciting, ATV-friendly Jawbone Trail — in the Spearhead Trails system, a series of outdoor recreation trails in Southwest Virginia. Both trails will lead you through rugged, beautiful landscapes, where you'll catch views of wildlife and mountain vistas. The off-roading trails here are categorized according to difficulty, from green to black, so you know what you're getting into, whether it's a casual excursion or a more technical adrenaline-heavy adventure. You need a Spearhead Trails permit to ride a vehicle on the trails. And if you're happiest on your own two feet, numerous hiking trails — including portions of the Appalachian Trail — are another fun way to experience Virginia's panoramic mountain views.

Motorcyclists, fear not: There's a trail for you too. The evocatively named Back of the Dragon traverses nearly 440 hairpin curves over 32 miles of two-lane scenic highway. If you're a fan of cruising a stunning route — like the similar Tail of the Dragon motorway in the Smokies — you certainly won't be bored here. After your trip, if you've worked up an appetite, stop by the Back of the Dragon Brewery for a pizza and a local craft beer.