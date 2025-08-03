The Appalachians' Self-Proclaimed 'Adventure Tourism Capital' Is A Fun Virginia Corner With Mountain Charm
While the Appalachian Mountains span several states — and part of Canada – there are any number of holiday hotspots for the intrepid traveler eager for a dose of mountain-town charm and adventure sports. But Tazewell, Virginia, stands out from the pack. Containing 544 miles of the Appalachian Trail, more miles of it than any other state, the state of Virginia is a beating heart of the Appalachian Mountains. The trail itself even crosses right through the pleasant town of Damascus. And in the southwestern corner of Virginia, nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, sits Tazewell County, a delightful mountain hub — and self-proclaimed "adventure tourism capital" — that's fun for all ages.
Throughout Tazewell County — along roadsides and in towns — are a total of 12 customized LOVE signs, a Virginia signature that's a nod to the state's famous motto, "Virginia is for lovers". True to the state's motto, you'll immediately feel enveloped by small-town warmth and beautiful nature in this lively pocket of the Appalachians.
Kick it into high gear with adventure sports
Whether you like exploring the trails on four wheels or two, Tazewell County has something thrilling to offer you. For off-roading enthusiasts, there are two trails — the Original Pocahontas and the exciting, ATV-friendly Jawbone Trail — in the Spearhead Trails system, a series of outdoor recreation trails in Southwest Virginia. Both trails will lead you through rugged, beautiful landscapes, where you'll catch views of wildlife and mountain vistas. The off-roading trails here are categorized according to difficulty, from green to black, so you know what you're getting into, whether it's a casual excursion or a more technical adrenaline-heavy adventure. You need a Spearhead Trails permit to ride a vehicle on the trails. And if you're happiest on your own two feet, numerous hiking trails — including portions of the Appalachian Trail — are another fun way to experience Virginia's panoramic mountain views.
Motorcyclists, fear not: There's a trail for you too. The evocatively named Back of the Dragon traverses nearly 440 hairpin curves over 32 miles of two-lane scenic highway. If you're a fan of cruising a stunning route — like the similar Tail of the Dragon motorway in the Smokies — you certainly won't be bored here. After your trip, if you've worked up an appetite, stop by the Back of the Dragon Brewery for a pizza and a local craft beer.
Where to stay and when to visit Tazewell County
Tazewell is beautiful year-round, but autumn in Virginia is famously stunning, as the fall foliage lights up the landscape in fiery hues. Virginia's peak foliage tends to be in mid- to late October and starts in the mountains before making its way eastward. But keep an eye on the reports, because this varies every year.
If you visit in the fall, you'll be well situated to enjoy Tazewell County's myriad autumnal festive events. In the last week of September, Burke's Garden Fall Festival is a family-friendly extravaganza with food, historical exhibits, and activities for kids. For the adults, Oktobrewfest in the town of Tazewell supplies craft beers to sample along with live music and food offerings. You can also get fresh produce and enjoy fall activities like corn mazes or pumpkin-picking at local farms like Richdale Farm, which offers family-friendly Fall on the Farm weekends beginning the last weekend of September.
From the nearest airport, in Roanoke, Tazewell is around 120 miles. You'll have to drive the distance — it takes between two and three hours — since bus routes don't extend as far as Tazewell. Don't forget to look out the windows at the Blue Ridge Mountains' scenery and lush terrain along your journey to Tazewell County's fun and intrepid outdoorsy delights.