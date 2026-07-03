Picture this: You've boarded your much-anticipated flight and are heading on holiday. While you typically love a window seat to capture epic views from 30,000 feet, you've been assigned the next best option: the aisle seat. Once at cruising altitude, your seatmates kindly request to use the lavatory. The row in front of you has their chairs reclined, causing the already cramped space to shrink down to mere inches. As you maneuver your way out of your seat, swinging your leg over the armrest, and contorting your body like a gymnast, you can't help but think, "Why doesn't the aisle armrest raise?" Well, fret not. Your airplane aisle seat may have this hidden feature, and once you know it, it'll be a game-changer on those long flights.

We all know that most airplane seats can recline, but did you know your aisle seat armrest can actually raise? Despite the difficulties many passengers appear to have with it, an Instagram video by @dailyoriginalvids demonstrates that the aisle armrest really does lift. I was reminded of this on one of my recent long-haul flights. I was seated in the aisle, which is my preferred spot for a few reasons. I enjoy being able to get up for the washroom whenever I want, and stretching my legs without performing the awkward "sorry to bother you" shuffle past a sleeping seatmate is one of the aisle seat's most underrated perks. As I effortlessly raised my aisle seat armrest, the gentleman sitting across the aisle watched with quiet curiosity. After a moment, he leaned over and asked me, "How did you raise your armrest like that? My button is jammed." I assured him it wasn't, and let him in on the — mostly unknown — trick.