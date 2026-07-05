Colorado's High-Elevation Lake Oasis In Rocky Mountain National Park Is A Scenic Gem With Crystal-Clear Waters

Featuring snow-capped mountains and glacially-carved scenery, Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado is a hiker's paradise. While some adventurers spot elk at Moraine Park or admire Longs Peak from Upper Beaver Meadows, others embark on trails to some of the park's 147 lakes. Formed by glaciers during the last ice age, Chasm Lake is a liquid mirror, glistening beneath jagged mountain tops and the towering behemoth of Longs Peak, the highest point in the park at 14,259 feet.

When hikers talk about Chasm Lake (and the strenuous hike to get there), superlatives abound. Trekkers on r/coloradohikers call it one of the best hikes in Rocky Mountain National Park, while prominent outdoor blogs, like Earth Trekkers, rank Chasm Lake among the park's "most spectacular" lakes. Perched at around 11,800 feet, Chasm Lake boasts crystal-clear, turquoise waters contrasted by a grayscale of jagged rock faces, boulder fields, and other alpine tundra features. The lake has no streams flowing into it. Instead, glacial melt and rain fill the bowl-like depression, creating a lake devoid of sediment and cool enough that algae can't grow.

Between October and late June, snow blankets the boulders and ice forms thick sheets. Regardless of the season, you won't glimpse Chasm Lake until you're right at the shore, so it truly feels like stumbling upon an oasis of color between gray peaks. Devoid of facilities or man-made elements of any kind, it's a place to marvel at the majesty of nature and admire Longs Peak's 1,000-foot cliff face across the water.