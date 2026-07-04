The County With The Lowest Cost Of Living In America Is An East Coast Escape With Gorgeous Mountain Views

Picturesque mountain landscapes aren't usually the first thing that comes to mind when considering affordable locations to vacation in or relocate to. However, tucked away in the Appalachian foothills of Central West Virginia, Calhoun County combines remarkably low living costs with quiet beauty among one of the oldest mountain ranges in the world. According to Niche, Calhoun ranks as the county with the lowest cost of living in the United States.

Established in 1856 and named for statesman John C. Calhoun, Calhoun County has long been known for its rural character and close-knit communities. It sits within the Appalachian Plateau, part of the greater Appalachian Mountain system, stretching for 206,000 square miles from Georgia to Maine. The landscape of Calhoun County is defined by gentle rolling summits blanketed in misty forests, wooded ridges, and narrow river valleys.

The closest commercial airport to Calhoun County is the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport (KPKB) in Parkersburg, which is around an hour's drive from the county seat of Grantsville. The larger Charleston West Virginia International Airport (CRW) is about a 1.5-hour drive away. Once in the county, driving is by far the easiest way to explore the parks, historic communities, and scenic mountain roads.