The County With The Lowest Cost Of Living In America Is An East Coast Escape With Gorgeous Mountain Views
Picturesque mountain landscapes aren't usually the first thing that comes to mind when considering affordable locations to vacation in or relocate to. However, tucked away in the Appalachian foothills of Central West Virginia, Calhoun County combines remarkably low living costs with quiet beauty among one of the oldest mountain ranges in the world. According to Niche, Calhoun ranks as the county with the lowest cost of living in the United States.
Established in 1856 and named for statesman John C. Calhoun, Calhoun County has long been known for its rural character and close-knit communities. It sits within the Appalachian Plateau, part of the greater Appalachian Mountain system, stretching for 206,000 square miles from Georgia to Maine. The landscape of Calhoun County is defined by gentle rolling summits blanketed in misty forests, wooded ridges, and narrow river valleys.
The closest commercial airport to Calhoun County is the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport (KPKB) in Parkersburg, which is around an hour's drive from the county seat of Grantsville. The larger Charleston West Virginia International Airport (CRW) is about a 1.5-hour drive away. Once in the county, driving is by far the easiest way to explore the parks, historic communities, and scenic mountain roads.
Things to do in Calhoun County, West Virginia
The exceptionally low cost of living in Calhoun County has become one of the jurisdiction's defining characteristics. The average livable wage in the United States is roughly $30 per hour. In West Virginia, this number per individual drops dramatically to $19.53 according to MIT researchers, and in Calhoun County, it dips even lower to $19.18 — or an annual income under $40,000. This further supports the fact that West Virginia is America's most affordable state for retirement.
Beyond cost, the county's greatest attraction is its peaceful mountain scenery. West Virginia has more mountains than any other East Coast state, after all. Calhoun County is covered in dense forests, winding streams, and rolling ridges that offer spectacular views throughout the year. Outdoor enthusiasts can explore Calhoun County Park, Upper West Fork Park, and West Fork Park, where walking trails, picnic areas, fishing, and quiet natural settings are in abundance. The area's minimal light pollution also makes it an excellent stargazing destination, especially in Calhoun County Park, which was recently classified as a Dark Skies Park.
Grantsville serves as the county's welcoming hub, offering historic buildings, locally owned businesses, and the Calhoun County Heritage Village, an open-air museum preserving the area's Appalachian history through restored log cabins, schoolhouses, and pioneer structures. Nearby Arnoldsburg provides another glimpse into rural West Virginia life. Beyond the towns' charm, they are in line with the rest of the county's affordability. Grantsville's cost of living is 25% lower than the national average, while Arnoldsburg is even lower at 42% below the national average.
Festivals, local flavor, and when the visit Calhoun County, West Virginia
Calhoun County comes alive during its annual festivals, celebrating the local flair and products of West Virginia. Held every June, the Calhoun County Wood Festival in Grantsville celebrates the region's deep ties to the timber industry with lumberjack competitions, artisan demonstrations, live music, craft vendors, and family-friendly events. In September, the West Virginia Molasses Festival in Arnoldsburg honors another piece of the county's agricultural heritage with a pageant, local food, live entertainment, and community celebrations.
Although hotels are sparse, Calhoun County Park offers a quaint stargazing cabin with sprawling sky views for a romantic getaway or time spent in the mountains with family. Another option in the park is the Kitty Wilson Campground, which is home to eight campsites with electricity hookups and picnic tables. Dining in Calhoun is equally limited. One of the few restaurants in the entire county is Mom's Place Too, which serves hearty American cuisine in Grantsville.
Spring through fall is the best time to visit Calhoun County, when mild temperatures make outdoor recreation, scenic drives, and outdoor festivals especially pleasant. Summer offers lush green mountain vistas and opportunities to explore local parks, while autumn transforms the surrounding forests into a spectacular display of fall foliage. If you are chasing more places in West Virginia for spectacular forests throughout the year, head a few hours out of Calhoun to one of the oldest old-growth forests in the U.S., Cathedral State Park.