10 Old-Growth Forests That Have Been Around Longer Than America Itself

It's the size that makes the Tongass National Forest stand out. It swallows more than four-fifths of Southeast Alaska, and at almost 17 million acres, it's bigger than West Virginia. Crossing from its southern tip to its northern edge is a 500-mile journey, and given that the forest covers thousands of islands, fjords, and inlets, there's also about 11,000 miles of coastline. Therefore, Tongass isn't a forest you simply visit. It's one you disappear into.

The trees that fill Tongass are much older than the country they belong to. Some individual specimens have been rooted in this soil for up to a millennium. That's long before Columbus was even born. Among the oldest are the western hemlock, red and yellow cedar, and Sitka spruce. With some of them growing taller than 200 feet, these species also tower above everything else here. Up above, the Tongass skies are home to more bald eagles than anywhere on earth. At ground level, brown bears and wolves share the forest floor with Sitka blacktail deer and mountain goats.

There are around 700 miles of hiking trails, the primary way to explore this roadless wilderness. The West Glacier Trail to Mendenhall Glacier is widely regarded as one of the forest's finest hikes. It's a rugged and difficult 3.5-mile route that winds its way through groves of those ancient trees and ends at a rocky outcrop overlooking what appears to be an ocean of ice. However, Tongass is under threat. Logging dating as far back as the 1940s has claimed around half of the forest's oldest and largest trees, and the pressure to log more has never really stopped.