The American West is synonymous with many of the country's most prominent mountain ranges. Take the Sierra Nevada in California, which boasts the tallest mountain in the contiguous U.S., Mount Whitney, at 14,505 feet, or the Front Range just outside Denver, more famously known as the Rockies, where you'll find Colorado's own 14ers that are the stuff of legend (and bragging rights) for peak-bagging hikers.

A birds-eye view of the country's highest elevations concentrates almost entirely west of the Mississippi. But with varied landscapes from low-lying plains and swamps to lush rainforests and high crest trails (many of which are considered much harder to hike than their West Coast counterparts), the East Coast is far from flat. If you're stumped as to which East Coast state has the most mountains, odds are, the answer has been right in front of you all along, hanging out in karaoke machines and late-night country bar playlists you've no doubt sung along to without even realizing this bit of trivia would come in handy one day.

West Virginia (cue: "Take Me Home, Country Roads") is the most mountainous state on the East Coast. But if not for elevation, what makes a state mountainous, anyway? World Population Review understandably ranks states by their highest peaks, but the U.S. Geological Survey considers peaks, slopes, elevation, and landscape, with any vertical gain greater than 200 meters considered "mountainous." By this definition, West Virginia comes out on top, at least for the East Coast, with more mountainous terrain technically existing here than in any other. West Virginia's nickname is "The Mountain State" for a reason, and, as the John Denver song goes, it's the Blue Ridge Mountains, the life older than the trees, and those famous country roads that earn this East Coast state recognition as one of the country's most topographically noteworthy.