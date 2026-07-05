Just Outside Buffalo Is New York's Charming Town With Shops, Tasty Local Eats, And Cozy Stays

While visitors to Buffalo often beeline north to witness Niagara Falls, there's also plenty to discover east of the city. About 20 miles from Buffalo lies the historic town of Clarence, which was settled as Erie County's first town in the early 19th century. The town was an agricultural community marked by farms, taverns, and mills along Ransom Creek, which cuts through the town. Today, the town's bucolic charm has made it one of the wealthiest towns in upstate New York, according to the Census Bureau. While the entire town of Clarence is large, measuring about 53 square miles, there are a handful of smaller hamlets within the larger town.

The oldest hamlet of Clarence is Clarence Hollow, which is the heartbeat of this charming town. Clarence Hollow is anchored by Main Street, a central thoroughfare lined with original 19th-century architecture. Along Main Street, travelers can dine at the town's many local restaurants and check into The Duke of Clarence, a historic boutique hotel that was built in the mid-1800s. Clarence is also renowned as an antique hub with multiple antique centers to browse, as well as the state's largest flea market that is held on the weekends. To enjoy Clarence's peaceful outdoors, visitors can head to local farms for seasonal pumpkin picking, hayrides, and farm-fresh provisions, or hike and fish in the town's 239-acre wildlife reserve.

Clarence is about a 30-minute drive from downtown Buffalo and around a 20-minute drive from Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF). The best time to plan a trip to Clarence is between June and September. Temperatures during these times hover between 54 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit, allowing visitors to comfortably stroll through town, explore the flea market, and enjoy local farms alongside hiking and fishing.