Just Outside Buffalo Is New York's Charming Town With Shops, Tasty Local Eats, And Cozy Stays
While visitors to Buffalo often beeline north to witness Niagara Falls, there's also plenty to discover east of the city. About 20 miles from Buffalo lies the historic town of Clarence, which was settled as Erie County's first town in the early 19th century. The town was an agricultural community marked by farms, taverns, and mills along Ransom Creek, which cuts through the town. Today, the town's bucolic charm has made it one of the wealthiest towns in upstate New York, according to the Census Bureau. While the entire town of Clarence is large, measuring about 53 square miles, there are a handful of smaller hamlets within the larger town.
The oldest hamlet of Clarence is Clarence Hollow, which is the heartbeat of this charming town. Clarence Hollow is anchored by Main Street, a central thoroughfare lined with original 19th-century architecture. Along Main Street, travelers can dine at the town's many local restaurants and check into The Duke of Clarence, a historic boutique hotel that was built in the mid-1800s. Clarence is also renowned as an antique hub with multiple antique centers to browse, as well as the state's largest flea market that is held on the weekends. To enjoy Clarence's peaceful outdoors, visitors can head to local farms for seasonal pumpkin picking, hayrides, and farm-fresh provisions, or hike and fish in the town's 239-acre wildlife reserve.
Clarence is about a 30-minute drive from downtown Buffalo and around a 20-minute drive from Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF). The best time to plan a trip to Clarence is between June and September. Temperatures during these times hover between 54 and 80 degrees Fahrenheit, allowing visitors to comfortably stroll through town, explore the flea market, and enjoy local farms alongside hiking and fishing.
Staying and dining in Clarence
For a cozy stay in the heart of Clarence, The Duke of Clarence is a quaint retreat located on Main Street. The historic property was originally owned by Clarence's first settler, Asa Ransom, and the current Colonial-style building was built in the mid-19th century by Ransom's son. It became an inn called the Asa Ransom House in the 1970s. In 2021, new owners purchased the inn and later renamed it The Duke of Clarence, as an homage to the town's royal British namesake. Guests can check into the hotel's nine rooms, which brim with 19th-century decor, such as frilly canopy beds, floral wallpapers, elegant antiques, and brick-lined fireplaces. Surrounding the inn are 1.5 acres of lush gardens and a petite gazebo. The hotel's fine dining restaurant Adelaide's is only open on the weekends for the hotel's guests; however, anyone can book the traditional afternoon tea service offered at the hotel on Thursdays and Sundays.
Clarence offers a number of restaurants that serve up local eats with historic pedigrees. The town's top-rated restaurant, according to Tripadvisor, is The Hollow Bistro & Brew, which is housed inside a former schoolhouse built in 1804 on Main Street. The menu features Asian specialties, such as potstickers, wonton soup, sesame chicken, and pad Thai, as well as American classics of burgers and buttermilk chicken sandwiches. Just across the street is the Humbert House, which was initially constructed as a church home in about 1863 and today serves creative cocktails, globally inspired tapas, and indulgent entrees, such as lobster risotto and Wagyu short ribs. Further west down Main Street is Hayes Seafood House, a family-owned restaurant that began with a fish company founded in 1877. Here you can enjoy hearty seafood dinners of New England clam chowder, crab cakes, or fried haddock.
Shopping and outdoor adventures in Clarence
With Clarence's rich history, it's no surprise that the town has become a hub for antique shops. Clustered along Main Street is the Antique World and Flea Market, an emporium of antique shops. One of these is the Clarence Hollow Antique Mall, which is filled with over 40 different vendors selling everything from furniture and glassware to books and dolls. For upscale antiques, stop in next door at the Premier Antique Center, where you can find an elegant array of porcelain, estate jewelry, fine paintings, and more. Held on Saturdays and Sundays, Clarence's Flea Market is New York's biggest flea market and a beloved outdoor event brimming with hundreds of vendors. "So many unique finds, vintage treasures, and great deals around every corner," raved a Google reviewer. "The vendors were friendly, and the atmosphere was lively and fun." While Clarence is best known for its antique scene, the town offers other stores as well. Chic Buffalo Boutique is stocked with fashionable women's apparel, while Good Neighbor Supply Co has branded Buffalo merchandise. For more great shopping in the Buffalo area, visit Elmwood Village, a walkable artsy neighborhood.
Adjacent to Antique World is The Great Pumpkin Farm, which is one of the best pumpkin patches in America. The Farm's Fall Festival, which runs from mid-September through November 1, is a festive harvest event where visitors can go pumpkin picking, embark on hayrides, explore the corn maze, and participate in pie-eating contests. For other outdoor adventures, head to Clarence's Tillman Road Wildlife Management Area, a 239-acre reserve with hiking trails, birdwatching, and pond fishing. You can also visit Tifft Nature Preserve, a secret spot in nearby Buffalo that most tourists miss.