Canada's Wildlife Sanctuary In British Columbia Is A Scenic Gem With An Easy Wetland Trail And Beautiful Birds
The diverse landscapes of British Columbia, home to grizzly bears and tufted puffins, are a dream destination for wildlife lovers. Bird enthusiasts exploring the province won't want to miss a trip to 100 Mile Marsh Wildlife Sanctuary, a scenic gem with an easy trail that leads through lush wetlands: It's a natural habitat for a wide variety of avian species.
Located in the South Cariboo region of central British Columbia, the wildlife refuge is in the town of 100 Mile House. Both the sanctuary and town take its name from a roadhouse that was once positioned 100 miles from Lillooet, a key stopover point along an important route during the region's 1860s Gold Rush. The roadhouse burned down years ago, but travelers still pass through to see the town's historic sites and visit its scenic wildlife sanctuary. A few hours away is another once-thriving Gold Rush town that's since transformed into a booming historic village.
Explore 100 Mile Marsh on an easy 0.9-mile interpretive trail that leads around scenic wetlands framed by blue sky. Mostly flat and uncrowded, it's ideal for walking or running, and leashed dogs are permitted. There are a few lookout points with benches where hikers can take a break while enjoying the beautiful natural surroundings, and there's a picnic area if you'd like to bring lunch. "Nice quiet trail," wrote one visitor on AllTrails, "perfect for kids." Another noted, "Lots of birds and little forest creatures to see as you explore."
Birdwatching at 100 Mile Marsh
What birds can you expect to see at 100 Mile Marsh? According to BC Nature, a non-profit society run by naturalists from British Columbia, the wetlands serve as a spring stopover area for a range of migrating birds, including gulls, ducks, and geese. Spring is also the time to spot elegant trumpet swans, which regularly appear in the sanctuary in April and May and again in October and November.
Other colorful birds you might observe at 100 Mile Marsh include northern flickers, blue-winged teals, ruddy ducks, yellow-headed blackbirds, barn swallows, and nesting waterfowl, as well as shorebirds like spotted sandpipers. But birds aren't the only wildlife around the marsh: It's common to see beavers, too. If you're looking for more wildlife watching in British Columbia, check out Gulf Islands National Park, a must-visit for nature lovers with incredible shore-based whale watching.
To access 100 Mile Marsh, look for the trailhead behind the South Cariboo Visitor Center off Highway 97. If you're planning to take a picnic into the park, stop at Save-On Foods in the town of 100 Mile House. That's also where you'll find a few nearby dining and lodging options like Red Rock Grill, a casual eatery with outdoor seating, and the two-star Days Inn by Wyndham 100 Mile House. Vancouver and its international airport, which takes the crown as the best in North America, are about a five-hour drive away.