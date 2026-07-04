Between Atlanta And Savannah Is Georgia's Charming City With A Historic Downtown And Festivals
When you're road-tripping through Georgia, you'll often come upon unexpected cities and towns. Considering it's on the intersection of four major highways, Perry feels like one of the state's more unmissable stops. Located 106 miles from Atlanta and 169 miles from Savannah, Perry is a crossroads of sorts, providing a welcoming environment for those passing through or staying longer. It has been this way for almost 200 years, once welcoming stagecoaches and now offering Southern hospitality to travelers from far and wide.
Perry's charms center primarily around its focus on people, regardless of whether they're locals or visitors. With around 26,000 residents, it feels vibey enough to enthrall and entertain without overwhelming you with dense crowds. Southern living comes naturally here, particularly within and around Perry's historic downtown. Local boutiques, restaurants, and cafes cluster around Main Street. The interconnecting streets, such as Ball, Jernigan, and Carroll, create a walkable downtown easily covered by a 10-minute stroll. But you'll no doubt spend a lot longer, with so many places coaxing you in off the streets.
The tree-lined Carroll Street takes about 10 minutes to traverse from Macon Road to Legacy Park. You'll pass pretty brick shopfronts along the way, many of which contain a diverse collection of specialty stores. Other shops farther along Carroll Street sit opposite the grand Perry City Hall, which hosts the weekly Perry Farmers' Market every Saturday. The market exemplifies Perry's communal nature; it's a lovely way to spend your Saturday morning browsing fresh produce, leather goods, homemade jams, baked treats, and other unique products from local growers and artisans. It's small, intimate, and just the beginning of the events Perry puts on.
A city of year-round festivities
Perry sets the scene for numerous festivals and events each year, namely the Georgia National Fair in October. It features a variety of family-friendly entertainment, from roaming performers and live music to pig racing and petting zoos. You can also enjoy nightly fireworks shows, watch horse shows and livestock demonstrations, and indulge in a range of sweet and savory food creations. The event takes place at Perry's Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter. This sprawling event space has numerous venues, including multiple arenas and barns, marketplaces, conference rooms, and a multipurpose hall.
Another big annual event at the fairgrounds is the Georgia National Antique Agriculture Show. This is a festival for farmers or anyone interested in the past, present, and future of farming. Expect to see antique tractors, field demos, equipment parades, tractor pull competitions, and live music. Kids also enjoy the various tractor games and hands-on farming activities.
Downtown Perry also hosts its fair share of festivals, including the Perry Dogwood Festival. Culture, food, entertainment, and shopping converge in the downtown streets. Foodies flock to food trucks serving global creations, kids run wild on inflatables and soft-play obstacle courses, and shoppers browse local businesses and stallholders selling lovingly made items. Visit in early December to watch the Downtown Perry Christmas Parade. In 2026, the floats, music, and light shows will honor classic Christmas movies.
Charming local shops and restaurants in downtown Perry
While Perry dates back over 200 years, downtown Perry only really started to take shape in the 1900s. The new aesthetic, which remains today, brought in more local businesses to complement the historic homes and sites. These days, downtown Perry has as much appeal among shoppers and diners as it does for history lovers. ViviAn's Antiques is the perfect example of history and shopping colliding. The antique shop carefully curates its stock to include quality vintage treasures, such as antique oyster plates and collectible ceramics. While its inventory is small, the quality of furniture and pieces here makes it a worthwhile experience, according to one reviewer on Google.
For a slice of Southern hospitality, head to 'Orleans on Carroll Street. Diners rave about the welcoming and friendly service as much as they do the tasty food, which fuses Southern and Cajun styles. The menu includes notable staples from both cuisines, such as fried okra, gumbo, po' boys, catfish platters, shrimp and grits, and jambalaya. The dessert menu has the same approach, giving you the choice of bread pudding, seasonal cobbler, beignets, and cheesecake. Combine dinner with a show at Perry Players Community Theatre. The circa-1902 building sets the stage for volunteer-run performances of Broadway musicals, plays, and festive Christmas shows.
You can drive to Perry along the I-75 in just over 1.5 hours from Atlanta, or along the I-16 in under three hours from Savannah, Georgia's oldest city. Perry has a good variety of budget and mid-range motels and hotels on its city outskirts. The Swan Motel is closest to downtown but isn't highly rated on Google. If you're staying in Savannah, check out the Perry Lane Hotel, a stylish gem. You could also stay about 35 minutes away in Macon, a wildly underrated Georgia city known as the birthplace of Southern rock.