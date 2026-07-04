Between Atlanta And Savannah Is Georgia's Charming City With A Historic Downtown And Festivals

When you're road-tripping through Georgia, you'll often come upon unexpected cities and towns. Considering it's on the intersection of four major highways, Perry feels like one of the state's more unmissable stops. Located 106 miles from Atlanta and 169 miles from Savannah, Perry is a crossroads of sorts, providing a welcoming environment for those passing through or staying longer. It has been this way for almost 200 years, once welcoming stagecoaches and now offering Southern hospitality to travelers from far and wide.

Perry's charms center primarily around its focus on people, regardless of whether they're locals or visitors. With around 26,000 residents, it feels vibey enough to enthrall and entertain without overwhelming you with dense crowds. Southern living comes naturally here, particularly within and around Perry's historic downtown. Local boutiques, restaurants, and cafes cluster around Main Street. The interconnecting streets, such as Ball, Jernigan, and Carroll, create a walkable downtown easily covered by a 10-minute stroll. But you'll no doubt spend a lot longer, with so many places coaxing you in off the streets.

The tree-lined Carroll Street takes about 10 minutes to traverse from Macon Road to Legacy Park. You'll pass pretty brick shopfronts along the way, many of which contain a diverse collection of specialty stores. Other shops farther along Carroll Street sit opposite the grand Perry City Hall, which hosts the weekly Perry Farmers' Market every Saturday. The market exemplifies Perry's communal nature; it's a lovely way to spend your Saturday morning browsing fresh produce, leather goods, homemade jams, baked treats, and other unique products from local growers and artisans. It's small, intimate, and just the beginning of the events Perry puts on.