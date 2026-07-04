California's Underrated Sacramento Suburb Has A Vibrant Downtown With Craft Breweries And Tasty Local Eats
If you're thinking of traveling to California, there's a decent chance that you'll start off browsing cities and attractions in SoCal. While places like Los Angeles, San Diego, and Santa Barbara are certainly attractive, don't forget about Sacramento. Even more, it may be time to pay attention to the smaller suburbs of the state capital, such as Lincoln, California.
At first, you may assume the city was named after our 16th president, as are many cities bearing the same name. However, in this case, it was named after the president of the California Central Railroad, a man named Charles Lincoln Wilson. Since the city was founded in 1859 as the terminus of said railroad, it actually predates the U.S. president, who wasn't elected until 1860.
Today, you can see glimmers of this past in the historic and vibrant downtown district, which expertly blends the past and the present. In addition to wandering through the streets and admiring old brick buildings, you can indulge your senses at numerous trendy and delicious restaurants throughout the city. Or, if you're more of a beer aficionado, you can sample pints at the three main craft breweries in town. Overall, while Lincoln may be easy to overlook on the map, it's time to put it on your travel bucket list.
Getting to know the highlights of Lincoln, California
The best place to start your exploration of Lincoln is its historic downtown area, centered around Beermann Plaza. The plaza itself is home to the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and the Lincoln Area Archives Museum. This museum is a great way to learn more about the city's past. But history is only one reason to start at the plaza. There are also a ton of great shops and restaurants within walking distance, so it's easy to spend an entire day in the area and not get bored.
For shopping enthusiasts, you can peruse antiques at the Rustic Crown Market or search for souvenirs at Maggie May's Gifts on the Blvd. If you walk south along Lincoln Blvd, you'll run into the Lincoln Brand Feeds Mall, which itself is a charming and historic brick building. Inside, you can find home goods, photography services, beauty services, and much more. Or, if you're a cat lover, you should walk over to the FieldHaven Marketplace, which not only has a wide selection of cat-themed apparel and accessories, but also Champy's Catfé, where you can enjoy food and beverages alongside adoptable felines.
Speaking of food, there are far too many restaurants in the downtown area to mention here. First, you can grab a bite at Lincoln Brand Feeds Mall, or you can find a nice place elsewhere in the district. Because it's California, Mexican food is plentiful at spots like Los Gallos Taqueria, one of the top Mexican taco shops in Lincoln, with a 4.2 rating on TripAdvisor. While it's not the same as the Michelin-starred Holbox, one of LA's best-kept secrets, it'll certainly satisfy your tastebuds. For other types of cuisine, you can try Hops and Hogs for mouthwatering barbecue or Lincoln Chinese Restaurant for rice and noodles. Then, for dessert, make sure to check out Crumb Bake Shop for delectable pies and pastries.
How to add Lincoln to your next Sacramento vacation
As a suburb of Sacramento, it's easy to reach Lincoln by flying into the number one airport for stress-free travel, Sacramento International (SMF). The city is only about 40 minutes north, so it's easy to reach. Once you arrive, there are three main hotel options in town. Two are chain hotels: a Holiday Inn Express and a La Quinta Inn. The third is the Thunder Valley Casino Resort, so if you're looking to try your luck during your stay, that might be the move. Alternatively, you can take advantage of many vacation rentals in and around the city.
Although we've discussed the culinary scene in Lincoln, the fact is that the city is also a beer-drinker's paradise. The three main craft breweries you can find here are Goathouse Brewing to the north; Dueling Dogs Brewing, which isn't too far from Goathouse; and Slice Beer Company in downtown. Additionally, there are taprooms and pubs throughout Lincoln, such as the Lincoln Speakeasy Taproom, also downtown. It has a 4.1 on Yelp, where one reviewer said, "This is a cool speakeasy with a great vibe." If you're more of a wine drinker, fear not — There are also wineries in the northern part of the city, such as Smokin' Barrel Winery, among others. It is listed on TripAdvisor as the 3rd best thing to do in Lincoln. If you really want to get a taste of California spirits, you can take wine and beer trails through the heart of the state's farm-to-fork region, about an hour away.
Overall, no matter how long you plan to stay in Lincoln, make sure to bring a healthy appetite and thirst, because you're likely going to be sampling a lot of tasty food, beer, and wine.