California's Underrated Sacramento Suburb Has A Vibrant Downtown With Craft Breweries And Tasty Local Eats

If you're thinking of traveling to California, there's a decent chance that you'll start off browsing cities and attractions in SoCal. While places like Los Angeles, San Diego, and Santa Barbara are certainly attractive, don't forget about Sacramento. Even more, it may be time to pay attention to the smaller suburbs of the state capital, such as Lincoln, California.

At first, you may assume the city was named after our 16th president, as are many cities bearing the same name. However, in this case, it was named after the president of the California Central Railroad, a man named Charles Lincoln Wilson. Since the city was founded in 1859 as the terminus of said railroad, it actually predates the U.S. president, who wasn't elected until 1860.

Today, you can see glimmers of this past in the historic and vibrant downtown district, which expertly blends the past and the present. In addition to wandering through the streets and admiring old brick buildings, you can indulge your senses at numerous trendy and delicious restaurants throughout the city. Or, if you're more of a beer aficionado, you can sample pints at the three main craft breweries in town. Overall, while Lincoln may be easy to overlook on the map, it's time to put it on your travel bucket list.