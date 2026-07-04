North Carolina's Gem With The Motto 'Small Town, Big Charm' Offers A Historic Downtown With Fun Festivals

There's a certain fulfillment that comes with finding a place that actually lives up to its slogan. One such place is Wendell, North Carolina, which proudly claims the motto, "Small town, big charm." For the town of over 21,000 residents, living up to the "small town" side of that motto hasn't always been easy. That's because Wake County, where Wendell is located, has experienced rapid growth, and today, it is the most populous county in the state, counting more than 1,000,000 residents.

With the growth and sprawl of Raleigh, the state capital as well as the Wake County seat, spreading its influence throughout the county, the surrounding towns have transformed from sleepy suburban escapes into bedroom communities that serve as extensions of the county's largest city. While Wendell could have easily gone this route, the town has managed to maintain its small-town character with a historic downtown that's home to many small businesses and festivals celebrating Wendell's local pride. While other towns have gotten rid of their older buildings, Wendell has seven listings on the National Register of Historic Places.