North Carolina's Gem With The Motto 'Small Town, Big Charm' Offers A Historic Downtown With Fun Festivals
There's a certain fulfillment that comes with finding a place that actually lives up to its slogan. One such place is Wendell, North Carolina, which proudly claims the motto, "Small town, big charm." For the town of over 21,000 residents, living up to the "small town" side of that motto hasn't always been easy. That's because Wake County, where Wendell is located, has experienced rapid growth, and today, it is the most populous county in the state, counting more than 1,000,000 residents.
With the growth and sprawl of Raleigh, the state capital as well as the Wake County seat, spreading its influence throughout the county, the surrounding towns have transformed from sleepy suburban escapes into bedroom communities that serve as extensions of the county's largest city. While Wendell could have easily gone this route, the town has managed to maintain its small-town character with a historic downtown that's home to many small businesses and festivals celebrating Wendell's local pride. While other towns have gotten rid of their older buildings, Wendell has seven listings on the National Register of Historic Places.
Wendell's downtown is full of charm and murals
Incorporated as a town in 1903, Wendell has an identity that more closely mirrors its eastern neighbors than the booming suburbs closer to Raleigh. While it does have its share of new subdivisions and warehouses, Wendell still holds onto its Eastern North Carolina charm, and nowhere is that shown more clearly than in its downtown. The main spine of downtown Wendell is North Main Street, a strip where SUVs and pickup trucks still park in front of businesses housed in historic buildings.
Downtown is also home to the Wendell Mural Trail, an outdoor walking tour of the murals adorning the sides of the town's historic buildings. There are 14 murals in total scattered throughout the historic downtown, ranging from a chocolate strawberry bursting out the site of an old building like the Kool-Aid Man to a quote from Oliver Wendell Holmes, the poet for whom the town is named. Before embarking on the Mural Trail, take in the many small boutiques and restaurants that call the historic downtown home. You can have a burger and fries to go along with your glass of beer at Ash & Dill, or enjoy a cup of coffee and a chat on the rooftop at 41 North Coffee. For a more unique experience, enjoy beverages and browsing at Sip and Shop, which combines a restaurant, wine bar, and shopping all under one roof.
Wendell's festive and natural atmosphere
Shopping, dining, and strolling are not the only things you can do in downtown Wendell. It's also the site of the town's festivals, from Wendell Wonderland, which celebrates the holiday season every December, to the Treat Trail, a Halloween event held every October. While there are events throughout the year, the main celebration occurs in the fall with the Wendell Harvest Festival. Started in the early 1900s, this festival is a family-friendly celebration of the town, much like the Blueberry Festival in the friendly, walkable town of Burgaw. The Harvest Festival celebrates the town's agricultural history, featuring parades, food trucks, live entertainment, and more, bringing attendees to Main Street and the Town Square.
While Wendell gives visitors a taste of small-town culture, just outside of town are two lesser-known natural attractions worth exploring. To the southwest is the Turnipseed Nature Preserve, a 265-acre park with hiking trails and unique granite rock outcrops. To the northwest is the Robertson Millpond Preserve, an 85-acre preserve on Buffalo Creek that features a mile-long paddling trail and fishing opportunities.
After you've immersed yourself in the small-town charm of Wendell, make your way west to the town of Cary, which has become known for its food and culture. Or, if you want a more urban environment mixed with natural charm, explore Raleigh, known as "A City within a Park" and home to numerous cultural institutions, restaurants, and nightlife venues.