Forget Florida, Retire To This Southern County With Mountain Views, State Park Fun, And Friendly Cities

Florida may be famous for its warm weather and white-sand beaches, but rising costs have made it a less popular retirement destination. Texas has emerged as a new favorite, with U.S. News reporting that two of the top five places to retire in the country happen to be in the Lone Star State. Swap Dallas and Houston for somewhere lesser-known and low-key: Presidio County ranks 4th on MoveMap's list of the Best Places to Retire in Texas thanks to its proximity to Mexico, favorable temperatures, and the 7th lowest cost of living of all Texas counties. Head to this 3,855-square-mile southwest corner for vast desert landscapes, impressive peaks, and — to the south and west — the Rio Grande and the Mexico border.

Retirees are already part of the fabric of Presidio County, with around 20% of its estimated population of around 6,000 being over 65 years old (at the time of writing). Getting there takes a little planning — for those traveling from the United States, the closest major airport is Midland International Air & Space Port (MAF) at a staggering 215 miles away. That said, the county also happens to feature one of Texas' most scenic drives, the iconic River Road (FM 170). This route follows the Rio Grande between Presidio and Terlingua, winding past epic mountain views and sweeping scrubland. With its combination of state park beauty and welcoming cities, Presidio County is an underrated destination that appeals to both travelers and retirees searching for low-cost living, community spirit, and West Texas charm.