Forget Florida, Retire To This Southern County With Mountain Views, State Park Fun, And Friendly Cities
Florida may be famous for its warm weather and white-sand beaches, but rising costs have made it a less popular retirement destination. Texas has emerged as a new favorite, with U.S. News reporting that two of the top five places to retire in the country happen to be in the Lone Star State. Swap Dallas and Houston for somewhere lesser-known and low-key: Presidio County ranks 4th on MoveMap's list of the Best Places to Retire in Texas thanks to its proximity to Mexico, favorable temperatures, and the 7th lowest cost of living of all Texas counties. Head to this 3,855-square-mile southwest corner for vast desert landscapes, impressive peaks, and — to the south and west — the Rio Grande and the Mexico border.
Retirees are already part of the fabric of Presidio County, with around 20% of its estimated population of around 6,000 being over 65 years old (at the time of writing). Getting there takes a little planning — for those traveling from the United States, the closest major airport is Midland International Air & Space Port (MAF) at a staggering 215 miles away. That said, the county also happens to feature one of Texas' most scenic drives, the iconic River Road (FM 170). This route follows the Rio Grande between Presidio and Terlingua, winding past epic mountain views and sweeping scrubland. With its combination of state park beauty and welcoming cities, Presidio County is an underrated destination that appeals to both travelers and retirees searching for low-cost living, community spirit, and West Texas charm.
Visit Presidio County's welcoming cities
The county's two main cities are Presidio and Marfa. Presidio is the larger of the two and the oldest town in the Big Bend area, with a surprisingly amiable atmosphere. One resident said, "What I love about Presidio is that the town is very friendly, and we get along with each other very well." Musician Chet O'Keefe also spoke of the city's tight-knit feel, telling Texas Highways, "I like Presidio — it's the people. There's a real community here."
Marfa juxtaposes Presidio's historic ambiance with a more artsy, stylish look that's just a 25-minute drive from the walkable downtown charm of Alpine. One resident said Marfa has "amazing views, lots of activities, [and] tons of community pride!" Retirees and travelers alike may enjoy this LGBTQ-friendly city for its well-rated golf course, thriving art scene, and top-rated boutique hotel called The Lincoln Marfa with fun firepits and a cowboy soak tank. This city is also the site of a mystery that people travel far and wide to witness: the Marfa Mystery Lights. As early as the 19th century, people began seeing unexplained colorful lights dancing in the sky to the southeast, and nobody really knows what causes them. Head to the Marfa Lights Viewing Area on Highway 67 and see if you could be the one to finally crack the case.
Before your visit, note that temperatures in Presidio County range from 33 degrees Fahrenheit in January to 100 degrees in July. So pack sunscreen, a wide-brimmed hat, and hiking boots to ensure you're fully ready to explore Texas' largest state park. The dramatic and remote Big Bend Ranch State Park is a beautiful, under-the-radar gem brimming with stunning views and outdoor adventures.
Enjoy mountain views from Texas' largest state park
Big Bend Ranch State Park is one of Texas' most underrated state parks, known for its 238 miles of trails and incredible mountain vistas. It's also an International Dark Sky Park, offering dazzling stargazing opportunities. The park sits in the southeast of Presidio County and is an international biosphere reserve recognized by the United Nations — it contains 11 endangered species, around 400 bird species, and more than 90 significant archaeological sites. Needless to say, there's a lot to see around Big Bend.
If hiking is on the cards, Closed Canyon Trail is a short route that's ideal for seniors wanting breathtaking views without a strenuous trek. This 1.5-mile trail traverses a shaded slot canyon and is relatively flat, so hikers can get a quick taste of the unique landscape in under an hour. You'll find the trailhead around 22 miles west of the Barton Warnock Visitor Center, and after your walk, pitch up your tent at one of several campsites within the park.
Much of Presidio County's 2.7 million acres of terrain is mountainous, and certain regions of the county are home to some of the highest mountain ranges in Texas — expect to see fascinating peaks and rock formations. See if you can spot Elephant Rock (named for its resemblance to an elephant) from Highway 67 outside of Shafter, or the Profile of Lincoln (named for its resemblance to Honest Abe's face), also from Highway 67 north of Presidio. Whether you like it for its spectacular mountain scenery, friendly locals, or peaceful way of life, Presidio County is the perfect corner of Texas for retirees.