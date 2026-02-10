Texas' 5 Most Underrated State Parks To Visit, Ranked

If you know anything about Texas, you know it's a big state. Covering an area of over 268,000 square miles, it's almost impossible to comprehend just how much land there is in the Lone Star State. But one advantage of having so much territory is that Texas is awash in state parks; over 90 of them, in fact. From a serene lake escape under two hours from Dallas to an underrated desert state park featuring Texas's "sky island" mountains, there are plenty of spots to visit.

For this list, though, we're looking at the most underrated state parks. That's not necessarily to say the least-visited, although all of the spots on this list are within the bottom ten for visitor count. But low attendance numbers are just one deciding factor. We're also showcasing parks throughout the state, as well as ones with unique scenery and features. For example, Resaca De La Palma State Park is ideal if you're a birding enthusiast, and Kickapoo Cavern is perfect if you love exploring caves.

One word of warning, though: A big reason why these parks are so underrated (and under-visited) is that they're relatively remote. So, if you're looking for convenient green spaces that won't take more than an hour to reach, that'll be a different list. Instead, to explore all five of these parks, you'll need a healthy thirst for adventure, at least several tanks of gas, and some extra-comfy hiking boots.