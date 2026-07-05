Colorado's Lake Oasis In Rocky Mountain National Park Is A High-Elevation Beauty With Gorgeous Turquoise Waters

In Chaos Canyon, at the base of Hallett Peak, is the picturesque, sometimes turquoise blue Lake Haiyaha, with boulders jutting out of its waters and framing its shores. The contrast of the green-blue waters and tan rocks is a majestic sight. The lake sits at an elevation of over 10,200 feet in Rocky Mountain National Park, within the ancestral homeland of the Arapaho people who give the lake its name. (Haiyaha comes from the Arapaho word hoh'oooyoo', which means rocks all around.)

The site was on very few itineraries until a landslide in 2022 injected the lake with a fine silt that turned the crystal-clear waters into a stunning milky turquoise. Years later, the water has retained some of that green hue, along with its natural clarity. The lake is still a popular destination, with one Google reviewer describing its appeal: "the combination of alpine peaks, snow, lakes, and evergreens creates a particularly beautiful landscape you don't see in other places." The roughly 4-mile out-and-back trail draws crowds, particularly along the busiest sections of the hike during summer weekends. The high altitude of the hike means you may spot some of Rocky Mountain National Park's unique wildlife like the boulder-loving pika, a small mammal that thrives at high elevations.