Colorado's Lake Oasis In Rocky Mountain National Park Is A High-Elevation Beauty With Gorgeous Turquoise Waters
In Chaos Canyon, at the base of Hallett Peak, is the picturesque, sometimes turquoise blue Lake Haiyaha, with boulders jutting out of its waters and framing its shores. The contrast of the green-blue waters and tan rocks is a majestic sight. The lake sits at an elevation of over 10,200 feet in Rocky Mountain National Park, within the ancestral homeland of the Arapaho people who give the lake its name. (Haiyaha comes from the Arapaho word hoh'oooyoo', which means rocks all around.)
The site was on very few itineraries until a landslide in 2022 injected the lake with a fine silt that turned the crystal-clear waters into a stunning milky turquoise. Years later, the water has retained some of that green hue, along with its natural clarity. The lake is still a popular destination, with one Google reviewer describing its appeal: "the combination of alpine peaks, snow, lakes, and evergreens creates a particularly beautiful landscape you don't see in other places." The roughly 4-mile out-and-back trail draws crowds, particularly along the busiest sections of the hike during summer weekends. The high altitude of the hike means you may spot some of Rocky Mountain National Park's unique wildlife like the boulder-loving pika, a small mammal that thrives at high elevations.
How to get to Lake Haiyaha
The only way to get to Lake Haiyaha is on foot. From the Bear Lake Trailhead, the hike to Haiyaha is roughly 2 miles. Along the way, you can stop at the pristine, breathtaking Dream Lake and the frequently visited Nymph Lake, which is considered one of the world's most beautiful hikes. Get to the trailhead early, as the parking lot fills up in the summer, and don't forget to pick up a timed entry permit (that includes Bear Lake Road). Visitors can skip the parking search by taking the park's free shuttle bus to Bear Lake. You can likely follow the crowd, as most of the hikers continue toward Bear, Nymph, Dream, and Emerald Lakes. After Dream Lake, the trail gets steeper and rockier. No longer a flat, easy trail, the rugged, steep stretch to Lake Haiyaha can discourage casual hikers.
Once you arrive at the lake, a scramble over larger boulders will reward you with viewpoints of the lake, surrounding peaks, and canyon walls. The scattered rocks offer many perches for sitting and enjoying the scenery, away from the busiest sections of the trail. One reviewer on Google wrote that "the views are immaculate and the quietness of the lake and its surroundings is what makes the hike worth it."